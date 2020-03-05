Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz, Jacqueline Fernandez give a sneak peek into their upcoming Holi song

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Screengrab of Video shared by T-Series on Instagram

Bigg Boss 13 seems to have brought a change of fortune for runner-up Asim Riaz. The Kashmiri model-actor has been flooded with work offers and will be soon seen together with Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez in a music video. The duo will share screen space in the music video of Holi 2020 song Mere Angne Mein. The song will be released on March 8 but before that, the duo decided to give their fans a glimpse of the song. In the video, shared by T-Series on Instagram Asim and Jacqueline can be seen urging their fans to get ready for the release of the song.

At the start of the video, the duo could be seen holding a sword in their hands as they stand with their backs touching each other. Next, Asim asks Jacqueline is she is ready for this, to which she replies with excitement. Both of them talk to their fans in the camera, Asim adds "Guys, welcome to my fairy tale world. Meet my Princess Jacqueline" while she announces the release date of the song and says "' We're coming to meet you on the 8th of March with Mere Angne Mein. So, buck up and be for it."

The song produced by T Series’ Bhushan Kumar will be a folk song that has been modernized by music composer Tanishk Bagchi. Crooned by Neha Kakkar, the music video will be shot by director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. Choreographer Shabina Khan is handling the dance department.