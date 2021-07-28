Bhuj The Pride Of India: Nora Fatehi burns the dance floor in Zaalima Coca Cola from Ajay Devgn starrer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NORA FATEHI Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi once again brings to the table a peppy dance number flaunting her insane belly dancing moves. the makers of Bhuj: The Pride of India' have released the film's new song 'Zaalima Cocoa Cola' featuring the Moroccan actress. Dancing to the tunes of the folksy track, Nora Fatehi aces the expression game effortlessly syncing to her mesmerizing dance moves.

Featuring Nora Fatehi as Heena Rehman, 'Zaalima Cocoa Cola' is set in the social and political premise of Indo-Pakistan war in 1971, showcasing the actress in a rustic avatar. Slipping into the character of a spy, Nora Fatehi shared the video on her verified Instagram account. Take a look:

Recently, Nora opened up about getting an injury on her forehead while shooting for an action sequence for the film. "We were shooting for an action sequence and the director wanted to shoot the scene in a single take with one camera, hence my co-actor and I rehearsed the action choreography wherein he holds a gun to my face and I flick the gun out of his hands to start beating him up," Nora said.

"It went perfect in our rehearsals which was literally five minutes before the take, however, when we started rolling the actual take, the coordination was off and the actor accidentally threw the gun to my face, due to which the end of the metal gun, which was by the way, really heavy, hit my forehead causing an injury and blood gushing out," she added.

Nora was immediately taken to a hospital as the injury caused swelling and blood loss, almost leaving her unconscious due to the pain. Interestingly, the injury worked out for the film as a sequence required Nora's face to be smashed in a mirror, which was ideally supposed to be a VFX creation, however, with Nora's accident, the team decided to use her real wound.

The Ajay Devgn-starrer war action film "Bhuj: The Pride Of India" will release digitally on August 13, ahead of Independence Day. The film, directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, and has an ensemble cast comprising Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

"Bhuj: The Pride Of India" will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.