Bala song Naah Goriye: Watch Ayushmann Khurrana grooving to Harrdy Sandhu’s peppy track

The makers of Bala after releasing the first track of the film Don’t Be Shy have now shared the second which happens to be the re-created version of Harry Sandhu and Nora Fatehi's hit song Naah. The party track featuring the lead actor along with the singer and Sonam Bajwa will surely make a place in your playlist.

The song has been composed by B Praak, penned by Jaani and voiced by Harrdy Sandhu and Swasti Mehul, B. It is as entertaining as the old one ad you won’t be able to stop yourself from tapping your feet. Have a look:

Watch the original song here:

Talking about the first song, it was slammed by the original creator Dr Zeus later which an official statement was issued by Maddock Films claiming their copyright on the song. It said, “Karman Entertainment owns the worldwide rights to the song ‘Don’t Be Shy’ by Rouge, the early 2000s classic dance hit, produced by Dr Zeus. Karman Entertainment gave an official license to Maddock Films for the re-creation rights of Don’t Be Shy, which is featuring in Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam and directed by Amar Kaushik. The song video went live on 18. of October and has received an overwhelming response globally. The video and the single itself was teased on social media a day prior and the fun banter between the composers, Badshah and the lead actor, Ayushmann had everyone in splits.”

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News