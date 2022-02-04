365 Days' Michele Morrone makes Bollywood debut with Jacqueline's song Mud Mud Ke; see FIRST LOOK

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MICHELE MORRONE Michele Morrone, Jacqueline's music video Mud Mud Ke

Italian actor Michele Morrone, who enthralled the audience with his role in Netflix's '365 Days', is now all set to make his Indian debut with Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar's song 'Mud Mud Ke'. The video of the song will feature Michele opposite Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor took to Instagram and shared the first look poster of the music video, breaking the news of his Bollywood debut to his fans and followers. He wrote, "India here I come Now you can see the First look of my upcoming Music Video with @jacquelinef143 in @desimusicfactory 's latest song #MudMudKe Teaser out on the 8th of February. Stay tuned. Sung by @tonykakkar & @nehakakkar."

Take a look:

On making his foray into the Indian industry, Michele said, "I'm grateful for such a heartfelt welcome. I'm aware that the music of India has a wide reach and it defines the nation's heritage. It is truly an honour to be part of the music industry that has entertained listeners across the globe. I thank the makers of Mud Mud Ke and everyone at Desi Music Factory."

Jacqueline, too, expressed her joy about sharing screen space with Michele. "It's wonderful to be welcoming Michele Morrone to India with Mud Mud Ke. While the nation's musical identity is changing and the world is getting smaller, it is fitting to have Michele join us," she said.

'Mud Mud Ke' has been choreographed by Shakti Mohan and the teaser will release on February 8.

-with ANI inputs