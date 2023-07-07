Tarla review: Huma Qureshi shines in Tarla Dalal's biopic

Huma Qureshi in Tarla Photo:WEB Movie Name: Tarla

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: July 7

Director: Piyush Gupta

Genre: Biopic

Tarla used to say that I have to do something in life but did not know what. The support of her husband helped Tarla to make her dream come true. She became a household name and her success story was brought to the screen by actor Huma Qureshi.

Plot

Born in a middle-class family, her parents decided to marry her off soon after her college. Tarla opens up about her dream to her prospective groom. An expert in cooking, Tarla overhears Nalin Kumar, her future husband Nalin Kumar, played by Sharib Hashmi, saying that the person who eats the food gets the emotion of the one who cooks it. This thought was enough for Tarla.

She gets married to textile mill manager Nalin who supports her in every decision she takes for her life. Every woman cooks food at her home, what is different in this? But it took Tarla 12 years to realise this and she became a mother of three children. But as they say it's never too late. While teaching cooking to Kavya, the daughter of her neighbour, people started praising her delicious food. Offers to run cooking classes started pouring in. While teaching cooking at home, Tarla reached the recipe book and then the cookery show on TV. But the path of life is not always easy. So the story of how Tarla's dream comes true while battling with the upheavals of family relationships has been brought to the screen by director Piyush Gupta.

Performance

If we look at Huma Qureshi's recent performances, her graph is phenomenal with performances like Maharani, Monica O My Darling, Double Excel, and it has increased with Tarla. Huma is a very natural actress who gets into the character. Perhaps this was a great opportunity for Hashmi to showcase her talent successfully. Qureshi brought sweetness to Tarla's story.

Plus points

A success story that gives energy in everyone's life, especially the female audience will be able to connect with this film.

Some dialogues are said in a simple way but are impactful.

Being on OTT, its viewership will increase.

