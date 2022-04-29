Runway 34 Review: Enjoy first half of Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan's film, run away in the second one

Runway 34 Review Photo:INSTAGRAM/AJAY DEVGN Movie Name: Runway 34

Critics Rating: 2.5 / 5

Release Date: April 29

April 29 Director: Ajay Devgn

Genre: Action Thriller

Runway 34 is about a MayDay call that Captain Vikrant Khanna makes when he loses hope about saving his flight and its passengers. However, with some risky decisions and maths calculations at 35000 ft he managed to save the lives of all of his flight members by landing the aircraft in a dramatic way. Ajay Devgn, performs skillfully as the everyman heroic captain, who is borderline arrogant and wouldn't miss a chance to show off that he has a photographic memory.

The two halves of Runway 34 are essentially two different films. The first part is an aerial thriller detailing how Captain Vikrant glided the plane onto the frigid runway of Trivandrum in extreme weather conditions successfully saving the lives of all 150 aboard. After the intermission, the investigation takes over and the edgy thriller turns into a torrid courtroom drama dissecting the decisions made by the Captain and his first piolet Miss Alburkurky.

As the Captain was being honoured by the public and the media for his unprecedented feat of aviation skill, an investigation was unfolding in corporate offices and government boards that threatened to destroy his reputation and his career.

Ajay Devgn who also directed and produced the film is phenomenal. A man of few words and minimum expressions, he makes sure you feel the nervousness when you're watching the scenes inside the flight. Close-up shots, bombastic sound effects and adequate VFX successfully give you the jitters of the horrid situation. He seldom frustrates you with his arrogance and devil-may-care attitude but he grips you with the situation. Watching him operate calmly you'd want to shake him up a bit but little do we know that it is the most energetic that we see him in the entire film.

Amitabh Bachchan is introduced in the second half of the film and how! He's a menacing investigator who holds an aura of his own. Big B as Narayan Vedant is charismatic on the screen. However, when he keeps translating his own dialogues in the film it gets on your nerves. The investigation lacks finesse. You'd probably have more valid questions in your head than Mr Vedant asks Vikrant.

Although the story keeps moving in intensity with expected climactic points full of jeopardy and a heartwarming resolution, it doesn't keep you interested after a point.