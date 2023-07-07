Neeyat Movie Review: Vidya Balan’s suspense-thriller lack direction and soul

Neeyat Movie Review Photo:FILE IMAGE Movie Name: Neeyat

Critics Rating: 2.5 / 5

Release Date: July 07, 2023

July 07, 2023 Director: Anu Menon

Genre: Suspense Thriller

Neeyat Movie Review: Vidya Balan is all set to return to the theatres with her film Neeyat. It is a suspense-thriller in which the actor plays an unexpected investigator looking into mysterious deaths. The film is directed by Anu Menon with whom Vidya had earlier worked in the OTT release Shakuntala Devi. The film is a murder mystery starring Ram Kapoor, Neeraj Kabi, Rahul Bose, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma and Prajakta Kohli.

This is a suspense-thriller where Meera Rao (Vidya Balan) plays an investigator who attends the birthday party of a billionaire Ashish Kapoor (Ram Kapoor). Ashish Kapoor is accused of absconding with Rs 20,000 crore. While he hasn't given salary to his employees for the last 2 years, he has money to is giving his birthday party in a luxurious castle in Scotland. All the invitees have a mask on their face. Where no one is what they seem and everyone has a secret. In such a situation, suddenly Ashish dies. Well, it is a natural death, murder or suicide? But the matter does not end here as mysterious deaths happen one after the other in this fort and Meera Rao investigates it in the most interesting and cunning way possible.

Neeyat: Cast

Vidya Balan’s character takes up the job of investigating the crime. CBI officer Meera Rao is very intelligent and cunning, however, she appears to very weak and timid. It’s really impressive how Anu has created a world which is relatable to the audience. The background score has helped the film look bearable.

Weak points of the film

While murder mysteries are complicated, which are fun to solve, after a certain point the audience becomes a part of it. Also, the first half is slow and lengthy.

Apart from this, almost all the actors of Neeyat areknown for their performance like Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Nikki Walia, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami but they fell prey to the weak story.