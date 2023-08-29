Business Proposal star Kim Sejeong looks enchanting in latest song Voyage from album Door | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Business Proposal star Kim Sejeong

Kim Sejeong is finally back. The Business Proposal star made her long-awaited return as a singer with the first of two title tracks from her upcoming album “Door”. Notably, Kim Sejeong co-wrote the music for her pre-release track “Voyage” together with Coke paris and Kim Gi San, and she personally penned all of the lyrics for the song on her own. Kim Sejeong's melodious vocals, the visuals were enchanting and magical in the Voyage music video. The video also showcased her acting and dancing skills too. The overall visual representation of the video was memerising.

As soon as the song was dropped, fans couldn't keep calm and thronged the comment section. One user wrote, "She can act, she's a talented vocalist and one of the best idol, she's a sweetheart and always have been the one who does all this with that beautiful affectionate smile. Kim Sejeong Saranghae!!! Another user wrote, "Sejeong is so pretty and her voice is beautiful". Kim Sejeong bewitched my heart and soul, wrote the third user.

Meanwhile, the rest of Kim Sejeong’s first full-length album 'Door'and her second title track “Top or Cliff” will be released on September 4 at 6 p.m. KST.

For the unversed, Kim Sejeong entered the music industry in 2012 when she participated in a reality show K-Pop Star. Although she faied, she gained more experience while fighting in Produce 101, 2016. The young girl successfully made her debut after the show with the group I.O.U. Appearing on a reality TV show has helped Sejeong quicky become familiar with music-loving audiences.

The female artist cemented her position with many mini albums, hit soundtracks and musical works. Through digital singles and whale and the second mini album I' Kim Sejeong demonstrated her unique sensibility as singer-songwriter by participating in composing.

