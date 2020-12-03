Image Source : TWITTER/@GALGADOT Wonder Woman 1984 to release in India on Christmas Eve

The Gal Gadot-starrer superhero film, Wonder Woman 1984 will now release Christmas Eve, December 24 in cinemas in India, a day earlier than originally announced. Taking to the Twitter handle, Warner Bros. India revealed the new release date on Thursday. In US, the film will be releasing on December 25.

"Wonder Woman1984 will release in cinemas in India on December 24! #WonderWoman1984 #WW84 #WonderWoman #GalGadot," tweeted Warner Bros. India.

The $200 million-budgeted film was originally supposed to release earlier this year, but got delayed time and time again amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the film will release in the country in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Gadot reprises her role of Diana Prince and her superhero alter ego Wonder Woman in the sequel of the 2017 DC megahit. Other returning stars include Chris Pine as Wonder Woman's love interest Steve Trevor, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. Reportedly, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha, and Amr Waked have undisclosed roles.

Meanwhile, Wonder Woman 1984 will debut simultaneously in US theaters and on AT&T Inc’s HBO Max streaming service. It will be free for its subscribers for the first month starting on Christmas Day, Warner Bros. said.

Earlier, sharing the news, lead star Gal Gadot wrote, “IT’S TIME. We’ve all waited a long time for this one to come. I can’t tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie. It wasn’t an easy decision and we never thought we’d have to hold onto the release for such a long time but Covid rocked all of our worlds. We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it’ll bring some joy, hope and love to your hearts. Wonder Woman 1984 is a special one for me and I can only hope it’ll be as special to you too. We’ve put our hearts and souls into it. So.. you can watch it IN THEATERS (they’re doing an amazing job keeping it safe) and you can watch it on HBOMax from your homes. Sending you my love. Please keep safe and wear a mask. Happy holidays to all of us! Let the light shine in.”