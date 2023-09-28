Wish trailer out: Ariana DeBose sings her heart out in Disney's animated film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ariana DeBose as Asha in the animated film Wish

The makers have released the trailer of Wish, Disney's animated film. The musical-comedy tells the story of the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Fawn Veerasunthorn, who worked as head of story on “Raya and the Last Dragon,” is a director along with “Frozen’s” Chris Buck. The voice cast includes Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya, Victor Garber as Asha’s grandfather, Natasha Rothwell as Asha’s mother, Jennifer Kumiyama, Evan Peters, Harvey Guillén and Ramy Youssef. Wish is set to release in theatres on November 22.

Grammy winner Julia Michaels, the songwriter behind Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” and Selena Gomez’s “Hands to Myself,” has teamed up with writing partner Benjamin Rice and together they have penned seven new original songs, including a soaring power ballad for Pine’s King Magnifico and “This Wish,” sung by DeBose as Asha looks to the stars to make her wish. Longtime Disney orchestrator Dave Metzger, whose credits include “Frozen” and “Moana,” makes his feature-film debut as a composer.

