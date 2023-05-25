Top 5 upcoming and most anticipated Hollywood movies: The Little Mermaid to Spider Man

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Top 5 upcoming and most anticipated Hollywood movies

Top 5 upcoming Hollywood movies: Hollywood is synonymous with glamour, fame, and the creation of blockbuster films. It has produced countless iconic movies and has been home to legendary actors, directors, and producers. It continues to dominate the global film and television landscape, with its movies and TV shows reaching audiences worldwide. It remains a symbol of the entertainment industry's influence and cultural impact, constantly making films full of creativity and imagination of filmmakers and artists from around the world. Such are also the upcoming films that have been highly anticipated by the audience.

Here are the 5 most awaited, upcoming Hollywood films you cannot miss:

1. The Little Mermaid: Release Date- May 26, 2023 (India)

A live-action adaptation of Walt Disney Animation Studios' 1989 animated film, The Little Mermaid, is directed by Rob Marshall. Halle Bailey, who plays the heroine Ariel, is well-known for her work as a singer and as a member of the musical group Chloe x Halle. Along with Halle, the cast also includes Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy. This film portrays Ariel, a young mermaid with an angelic voice, and her desire to become human for the sake of a prince she falls in love with.

2. Beau is Afraid: Release Date- May 26, 2023 (India)

The tragicomedy horror film written, produced, and directed by Ari Aster's, stars Joaquin Phoenix as the protagonist Beau Wassermann. Patti LuPone, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Kylie Rogers, Parker Posey, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Hayley Squires, Michael Gandolfini, Zoe Lister-Jones, and Richard Kind co-star with him. This film follows an anxious Beau as he faces his darkest fears when he embarks on a nightmare journey back home after his mother's death.

3. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Release Date- June 2, 2023 (India)

This computer-animated film is produced by Sony Pictures Animation and Columbia Pictures in collaboration with Marvel Entertainment and directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. Miles, the primary character, was voiced by Shameik Moore, and the film also starred Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Daniel Kaluuya, and Oscar Isaac. Miles Morales/Spider-Man is a Marvel Comics superhero that goes on an adventure with Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman in the film.

4. The Flash: Release Date- June 16, 2023 (India)

The film is the 13th installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and is based on DC Comics characters. Andy Muschietti directed the film, which was co-produced by DC Studios, Double Dream, and the Disco Factory. In the movie, Baren Allen/The Flash, played by Ezra Miller, must travel back in time to prevent his mother's death, which results in adverse outcomes. Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verd, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, and Michael Keaton co-star with Ezra Miller.

5. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts: Release Date- June 9, 2023 (India)

This will be the seventh installment in the Transformers film series. Steven Caple Jr. directed the picture, which stars Anthony Ramos and Domonique Fishback. Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, Colman Domingo, Cristo Fernández, Tongayi Chirisa, and Peter Cullen, John DiMaggio, and David Sobolov are among the voice actors.

(Written by- Suhani Lata Pandey)

