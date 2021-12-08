People's Choice Awards 2021 Winners List: Black Widow, Loki win big; Scarlett Johansson gets Female Movie Star

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SIMUTHINKER People's Choice Awards 2021 Winners List

The 2021 People's Choice Awards are now live. Hosted by comedian Kenan Thompson, the awards honour best of music, movies, drama series, pop culture among others. It is being held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. So far, a few winners have been announced. It was a huge year for Marvel, whose Loki and Black Widow won big. Black Widow received Movie of 2021 and Scarlett Johansson received the 'Female Movie Star' award. Dwayne Johnson took home 'The Male Movie Star of 2021' as well as the 'Comedy Movie Star' for Jungle Cruise. Other winners include Simu Liu, Tom Hiddleston, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and many more.

Kim Kardashian received a Fashion Icon Award and for music, Adele was awarded the Female Artist of 2021.

Check out the complete winner's list of People's Choice Awards 2021:

The Movie of 2021

Black Widow (Winner)

Coming 2 America

F9: The Fast Saga

Dune

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Tomorrow War

Venom: Let Their Be Carnage

The Comedy Movie of 2021

Free Guy (Winner)

Coming 2 America

He's All That

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

Jungle Cruise

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Thunder Force

Vacation Friends

The Action Movie of 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Winner)

Black Widow

F9: The Fast Saga

Godzilla vs. Kong

No Time to Die

The Suicide Squad

The Tomorrow War

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

The Drama Movie of 2021

Cruella (Winner)

A Quiet Place Part II

Dune

Fatherhood

Halloween Kills

In the Heights

Old

Respect

The Family Movie of 2021

Luca (Winner)

Cinderella

Raya and the Last Dragon

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Tom and Jerry

Vivo

Yes Day

The Male Movie Star of 2021

Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise) (Winner)

Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War)

Daniel Craig (No Time to Die)

Eddie Murphy (Coming 2 America)

John Cena (F9: The Fast Saga)

Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)

Simi Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Vin Diesel (F9: The Fast Saga)

The Female Movie Star of 2021

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) (Winner)

Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Charlize Theron (F9: The Fast Saga)

Florence Pugh (Black Widow)

Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)

Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad)

Salma Hayek (Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard)

The Drama Movie Star of 2021

Kevin Hart (Fatherhood) (Winner)

Anthony Ramos (In the Heights)

Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place Part II)

Emma Stone (Cruella)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween Kills)

Jason Momoa (Dune)

Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

Timothée Chalamet (Dune)

The Comedy Movie Star of 2021

Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise) (Winner)

Eddie Murphy (Coming 2 America)

Emily Blunt (Jungle Cruise)

Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)

Melissa McCarthy (Thunder Force)

Octavia Spencer (Thunder Force)

Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)

Salma Hayek (Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard)

The Action Movie Star of 2021

Simi Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) (Winner)

Charlize Theron (F9: The Fast Saga)

Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War)

Daniel Craig (No Time to Die)

Florence Pugh (Black Widow)

John Cena (F9: The Fast Saga)

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)

Vin Diesel (F9: The Fast Saga)

The Show of 2021

Loki (Winner)

Cobra Kai

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Saturday Night Live

The Bachelor

This Is Us

WandaVision

The Drama Show of 2021

Grey's Anatomy (Winner)

Outer Banks

9-1-1

Cobra Kai

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

The Equalizer

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

The Comedy Show of 2021

Never Have I Ever (Winner)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Grown-ish

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Upshaws

Young Rock

The Reality Show of 2021

Keeping Up With the Kardashians (Winner)

90 Day Fiancé

Bachelor in Paradise

Below Deck

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Competition Show of 2021

The Voice (Winner)

America's Got Talent

American Idol

Dancing With The Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Bachelorette

The Masked Singer

The Male TV Star of 2021

Tom Hiddleston (Loki) (Winner)

Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Chase Stokes (Outer Banks)

Dwayne Johnson (Young Rock)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

The Female TV Star of 2021

Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy) (Winner)

Angela Bassett (9-1-1)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)

Queen Latifah (The Equalizer)

Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish)

The Drama TV Star of 2021

Chase Stokes (Outer Banks) (Winner)

Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)

Angela Bassett (9-1-1)

Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)

Queen Latifah (The Equalizer)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

The Comedy TV Star of 2021

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building) (Winner)

Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Dwayne Johnson (Young Rock)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws)

Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish)

The Daytime Talk Show of 2021

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Winner)

Good Morning America

Live with Kelly and Ryan

Red Table Talk

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

The Wendy Williams Show

Today

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2021

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (Winner)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Reality Star of 2021

Khloé Kardashian (Keeping Up With the Kardashians) (Winner)

Erica Mena (Love & Hip Hop Atlanta)

Joe Amabile (Bachelor in Paradise)

Kandi Burruss (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Kim Kardashian West (Keeping Up With the Kardashians)

Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino (Jersey Shore: Family Vacation)

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (Jersey Shore: Family Vacation)

The Bingeworthy Show of 2021

Squid Game (Winner)

Cobra Kai

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Outer Banks

Sex/Life

Ted Lasso

The White Lotus

The Male Artist of 2021

Lil Nas X (Winner)

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Luke Combs

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

The Female Artist of 2021

Adele (Winner)

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Halsey

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

The Album of 2021

Sour (Olivia Rodrigo) (Winner)

Certified Lover Boy (Drake)

Culture III (Migos)

Happier Than Ever (Billie Eilish)

Justice (Justine Bieber)

Montero (Lil Nas X)

Planet Her (Doja Cat)

Star-crossed (Kacey Musgraves)

The Country Artist of 2021

Blake Shelton (Winner)

Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

The Music Video of 2021

"Butter" (BTS) (Winner)

"Easy on Me" (Adele)

"Good 4 U" (Olivia Rodrigo)

"Location" (Karol G, Anuel AA, J Balvin)

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" (Lil Nas X)

"My Universe" (Coldplay X BTS)

"Peaches" (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

"Stay" (The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber)

The New Artist of 2021

Olivia Rodrigo (Winner)​

24kGoldn

Bella Poarch

Giveon

Rauw Alejandro

Tate McRae

The Kid Laroi

Tomorrow X Together

The Social Star of 2021

Britney Spears (Winner)

Addison Rae

Charli D'Amelio

Dwayne Johnson

Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian West

Kylie Jenner

Lil Nas X

The Pop Special of 2021

Friends: The Reunion (Winner)

Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil

Justin Bieber: Our World

Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg

Oprah with Meghan and Harry

Pink: All I Know So Far

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

The Comedy Act of 2021

Vaccinated and Horny Tour (Chelsea Handler) (Winner)

Back to Abnormal Tour (Trevor Noah)

Bo Burnham: Inside (Bo Burnham)

From Scratch Tour (John Mulaney)

Sorry, Harriet Tubman (Phoebe Robisnon)

The King's Jester Tour (Hasan Minhaj)

The Milk & Money Tour (Ali Wong)

You Know What It Is (Marlon Wayans)

The Pop Podcast of 2021

Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain (Winner)

Armchair Expert

Call Her Daddy

Chicks in the Office

Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend

Couple Things With Shawn and Andrew

SmartLess

Why Won't You Date Me? With Nicole Byer