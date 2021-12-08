People's Choice Awards 2021 Winners List: Black Widow, Loki win big; Scarlett Johansson gets Female Movie Star

The 2021 People's Choice Awards are now live. Hosted by comedian Kenan Thompson, the awards honour best of music, movies, drama series, pop culture among others. It is being held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. So far, a few winners have been announced. It was a huge year for Marvel, whose Loki and Black Widow won big. Black Widow received Movie of 2021 and Scarlett Johansson received the 'Female Movie Star' award. Dwayne Johnson took home 'The Male Movie Star of 2021' as well as the 'Comedy Movie Star' for Jungle Cruise. Other winners include Simu Liu, Tom Hiddleston, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and many more.
Kim Kardashian received a Fashion Icon Award and for music, Adele was awarded the Female Artist of 2021.
Check out the complete winner's list of People's Choice Awards 2021:
The Movie of 2021
Black Widow (Winner)
Coming 2 America
F9: The Fast Saga
Dune
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Tomorrow War
Venom: Let Their Be Carnage
The Comedy Movie of 2021
Free Guy (Winner)
Coming 2 America
He's All That
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
Jungle Cruise
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Thunder Force
Vacation Friends
The Action Movie of 2021
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Winner)
Black Widow
F9: The Fast Saga
Godzilla vs. Kong
No Time to Die
The Suicide Squad
The Tomorrow War
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
The Drama Movie of 2021
Cruella (Winner)
A Quiet Place Part II
Dune
Fatherhood
Halloween Kills
In the Heights
Old
Respect
The Family Movie of 2021
Luca (Winner)
Cinderella
Raya and the Last Dragon
The Boss Baby: Family Business
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Tom and Jerry
Vivo
Yes Day
The Male Movie Star of 2021
Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise) (Winner)
Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War)
Daniel Craig (No Time to Die)
Eddie Murphy (Coming 2 America)
John Cena (F9: The Fast Saga)
Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)
Simi Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
Vin Diesel (F9: The Fast Saga)
The Female Movie Star of 2021
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) (Winner)
Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
Charlize Theron (F9: The Fast Saga)
Florence Pugh (Black Widow)
Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)
Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad)
Salma Hayek (Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard)
The Drama Movie Star of 2021
Kevin Hart (Fatherhood) (Winner)
Anthony Ramos (In the Heights)
Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place Part II)
Emma Stone (Cruella)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween Kills)
Jason Momoa (Dune)
Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
Timothée Chalamet (Dune)
The Comedy Movie Star of 2021
Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise) (Winner)
Eddie Murphy (Coming 2 America)
Emily Blunt (Jungle Cruise)
Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)
Melissa McCarthy (Thunder Force)
Octavia Spencer (Thunder Force)
Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)
Salma Hayek (Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard)
The Action Movie Star of 2021
Simi Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) (Winner)
Charlize Theron (F9: The Fast Saga)
Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War)
Daniel Craig (No Time to Die)
Florence Pugh (Black Widow)
John Cena (F9: The Fast Saga)
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)
Vin Diesel (F9: The Fast Saga)
The Show of 2021
Loki (Winner)
Cobra Kai
Grey's Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Saturday Night Live
The Bachelor
This Is Us
WandaVision
The Drama Show of 2021
Grey's Anatomy (Winner)
Outer Banks
9-1-1
Cobra Kai
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
The Equalizer
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
The Comedy Show of 2021
Never Have I Ever (Winner)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Grown-ish
Only Murders in the Building
Saturday Night Live
Ted Lasso
The Upshaws
Young Rock
The Reality Show of 2021
Keeping Up With the Kardashians (Winner)
90 Day Fiancé
Bachelor in Paradise
Below Deck
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Competition Show of 2021
The Voice (Winner)
America's Got Talent
American Idol
Dancing With The Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Bachelorette
The Masked Singer
The Male TV Star of 2021
Tom Hiddleston (Loki) (Winner)
Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)
Chase Stokes (Outer Banks)
Dwayne Johnson (Young Rock)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
The Female TV Star of 2021
Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy) (Winner)
Angela Bassett (9-1-1)
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)
Queen Latifah (The Equalizer)
Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish)
The Drama TV Star of 2021
Chase Stokes (Outer Banks) (Winner)
Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)
Angela Bassett (9-1-1)
Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)
Queen Latifah (The Equalizer)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
The Comedy TV Star of 2021
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building) (Winner)
Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Dwayne Johnson (Young Rock)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws)
Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish)
The Daytime Talk Show of 2021
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Winner)
Good Morning America
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Red Table Talk
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
The Wendy Williams Show
Today
The Nighttime Talk Show of 2021
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (Winner)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Reality Star of 2021
Khloé Kardashian (Keeping Up With the Kardashians) (Winner)
Erica Mena (Love & Hip Hop Atlanta)
Joe Amabile (Bachelor in Paradise)
Kandi Burruss (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)
Kim Kardashian West (Keeping Up With the Kardashians)
Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino (Jersey Shore: Family Vacation)
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (Jersey Shore: Family Vacation)
The Bingeworthy Show of 2021
Squid Game (Winner)
Cobra Kai
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Outer Banks
Sex/Life
Ted Lasso
The White Lotus
The Male Artist of 2021
Lil Nas X (Winner)
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Luke Combs
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
The Female Artist of 2021
Adele (Winner)
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Halsey
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
The Album of 2021
Sour (Olivia Rodrigo) (Winner)
Certified Lover Boy (Drake)
Culture III (Migos)
Happier Than Ever (Billie Eilish)
Justice (Justine Bieber)
Montero (Lil Nas X)
Planet Her (Doja Cat)
Star-crossed (Kacey Musgraves)
The Country Artist of 2021
Blake Shelton (Winner)
Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay
Kacey Musgraves
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
The Music Video of 2021
"Butter" (BTS) (Winner)
"Easy on Me" (Adele)
"Good 4 U" (Olivia Rodrigo)
"Location" (Karol G, Anuel AA, J Balvin)
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" (Lil Nas X)
"My Universe" (Coldplay X BTS)
"Peaches" (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
"Stay" (The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber)
The New Artist of 2021
Olivia Rodrigo (Winner)
24kGoldn
Bella Poarch
Giveon
Rauw Alejandro
Tate McRae
The Kid Laroi
Tomorrow X Together
The Social Star of 2021
Britney Spears (Winner)
Addison Rae
Charli D'Amelio
Dwayne Johnson
Justin Bieber
Kim Kardashian West
Kylie Jenner
Lil Nas X
The Pop Special of 2021
Friends: The Reunion (Winner)
Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry
Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil
Justin Bieber: Our World
Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg
Oprah with Meghan and Harry
Pink: All I Know So Far
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3
The Comedy Act of 2021
Vaccinated and Horny Tour (Chelsea Handler) (Winner)
Back to Abnormal Tour (Trevor Noah)
Bo Burnham: Inside (Bo Burnham)
From Scratch Tour (John Mulaney)
Sorry, Harriet Tubman (Phoebe Robisnon)
The King's Jester Tour (Hasan Minhaj)
The Milk & Money Tour (Ali Wong)
You Know What It Is (Marlon Wayans)
The Pop Podcast of 2021
Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain (Winner)
Armchair Expert
Call Her Daddy
Chicks in the Office
Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend
Couple Things With Shawn and Andrew
SmartLess
Why Won't You Date Me? With Nicole Byer