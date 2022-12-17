Donald Glover cast as Spider-Man villain Hypno-Hustler in new film from Sony Pictures

Saturday, December 17, 2022
     
Hypno-Hustler was the leader of a band called the Mercy Killers and used hypnosis technology in his musical instruments on his audience in order to rob them.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: December 17, 2022 22:50 IST
Donald Glover
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NERDSTRAIL Atlanta star Donald Glover will play Spider-Man villain Hypno-Hustler in new film

"Atlanta" star Donald Glover is set to reportedly feature in and produce a film hailing from Sony Pictures' Spider-Man universe of Marvel Comics characters. Sources told the entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming movie revolves around the Hypno-Hustler, one of the lesser known Spider-Man villains.

Myles Murphy, the son of veteran actor and comedian Eddie Murphy, is attached to write the currently untitled project. Created by Bill Mantlo of Rocket Racoon fame, Hypno-Hustler was the leader of a band called the Mercy Killers and used hypnosis technology in his musical instruments on his audience in order to rob them.

 

The character, whose real name was Antoine Delsoin, was a product of the disco music scene when he first appeared in the comic book 'Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man No. 24 in 1978'. According to industry insiders, Glover -- also a rapper known by stage name Childish Gambino -- was attracted to the musical aspect of Hypno-Hustler and that he has lesser Marvel canon baggage.

His name has circled Spider-Man for years, particularly in the 2012 movie "The Amazing Spider-Man", which eventually saw Andrew Garfield play the webslinger. However, Glover voiced Spider-Man/Miles Morales in the Disney XD series "Ultimate Spider-Man" in 2015. He also appeared in a very brief role in "Spider-Man: Homecoming", starring Tom Holland.

Sony, which owns the film rights to the Spider-Man and related antagonist characters Venom and Morbius, is developing films on Madame Web and Spider-Woman. 

