Disney theme parks close due to coronavirus outbreak. 'March sadness,' say Netizens

The Walt Disney Company on Thursday declared the closing of its famous amusement parks in southern California, Florida, and France starting this end of the week through the end of March to forestall the spread of COVID-19. Disney World in Orlando will not be open for visitors next week. Despite the fact that there haven't been any reports with respect to the instances of coronavirus at these parks, yet authorities on Thursday affirmed that the parks will stay shut until the end of March. Hotels, however, at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will be that as it may, stay open until further notice.

Netizens imparted their insights via various social media platforms, where people are either reprimanding the choice or applauding appropriately coordinated activities by the organization to handle the infectious coronavirus. Here's how Netizens reacted on the internet over this decision:

This virus is now officially a tragedy — Big Body Bugatti (@djmaarz) March 13, 2020

Yeah, they're going to be anxious to give discounts after losing tens of millions of dollars — Chris Kelley (@ChrisKelleyUSA) March 13, 2020

They should have been two of the first places closed. — hummer (@chintimini9) March 13, 2020

NOOO I was going on March 18th and now I’m crying so much right now 😭 — xXzShanShanzXx (@XzShanz) March 13, 2020

We had planned our first trip with our daughter to head there Monday. Feel better now about our decision to postpone but still bummed. 😭 We were so excited about this trip. — Stephanie Schofield (@srschofield1) March 13, 2020

Find it hard to believe no cases at Disney, that’s means it’s a hoax. — Airport Drive (@Mrridiculous9) March 13, 2020

The studio also postponed the March 27 release of its much-anticipated "Mulan" live-action remake. The novel coronavirus originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year and has killed over 5,000 people and infected more than 134,000 globally. China remains the worst-hit with 3,189 deaths and 80,824 confirmed cases of infection. The WHO described the outbreak as a pandemic on Wednesday.

