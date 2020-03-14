Saturday, March 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Hollywood News
  5. Disney theme parks close due to coronavirus outbreak. 'March sadness,' say Netizens

Disney theme parks close due to coronavirus outbreak. 'March sadness,' say Netizens

Looking at the current coronavirus fears, the Walt Disney Company decided to put a closure on their amusement parks till the end of March. Look how the Twitterati reacted on the same!

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 14, 2020 13:40 IST
Disney theme parks close due to coronavirus outbreak. 'March sadness,' say Netizens

Disney theme parks close due to coronavirus outbreak. 'March sadness,' say Netizens

The Walt Disney Company on Thursday declared the closing of its famous amusement parks in southern California, Florida, and France starting this end of the week through the end of March to forestall the spread of COVID-19. Disney World in Orlando will not be open for visitors next week. Despite the fact that there haven't been any reports with respect to the instances of coronavirus at these parks, yet authorities on Thursday affirmed that the parks will stay shut until the end of March. Hotels, however, at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will be that as it may, stay open until further notice. 

Netizens imparted their insights via various social media platforms, where people are either reprimanding the choice or applauding appropriately coordinated activities by the organization to handle the infectious coronavirus. Here's how Netizens reacted on the internet over this decision:

The studio also postponed the March 27 release of its much-anticipated "Mulan" live-action remake. The novel coronavirus originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year and has killed over 5,000 people and infected more than 134,000 globally. China remains the worst-hit with 3,189 deaths and 80,824 confirmed cases of infection. The WHO described the outbreak as a pandemic on Wednesday. 

-With PTI inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

 

 

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News