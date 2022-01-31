'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan aka Penelope Featherington hits back at body shamers

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICOLA COUGHLAN 'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan aka Penelope Featherington

"Bridgerton" star Nicola Coughlan has responded to trolls who often share their thoughts about her appearance by sending her direct messages on social media, saying it's "hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look". The Irish actor, who plays Penelope Featherington on the hit Netflix period drama, put out a series of tweets alongside a mirror selfie on late Sunday night.

"Hello! So just a thing- if you have an opinion about my body please, please don’t share it with me," Coughlan wrote. The 35-year-old actor, also known for starring in the British sitcom "Derry Girls", appealed to her fans and followers to view her as a "real life human being".

"Most people are being nice and not trying to be offensive but I am just one real life human being and it's really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look . being sent directly to you every day," she said.

Coughlan added that while it was ok for people to have an opinion about her as she is a public figure, she "begged" them to keep their viewpoints to themselves. The actor has disabled the comments section for this post.

She will reprise her role of Penelope Featherington in the second season of "Bridgerton", which will premiere on March 25. The season will feature Simone Ashley, the British actress of Indian origin, who will play Kate Sharma to Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), reports 'Variety'.

The character played by Ashley was originally Kate Sheffield in author Julia Quinn's second Bridgerton novel, "The Viscount Who Loved Me" (2002), on which Season 2 is based.

The writers of the web series changed her name to Kate Sharma to reflect her Indian heritage. In the forthcoming series, she's shown as a new arrival from India, along with her sister Edwina, played by another British Indian actress, who's also an Oxford graduate.