After Bruce Willis, Jim Carrey announces retirement from acting: 'I have enough. I’ve done enough'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jim Carrey

Highlights Jim Carrey was last seen on screen as Dr Robotnik in the 2020 film Sonic the Hedgehog

He has worked in comedy films such as The Mask, Dumb And Dumber, Liar Liar

A few days after Bruce Willis announced his retirement from acting, actor Jim Carrey has revealed that he is planning to quit the field. In a conversation with Access Hollywood, Carrey said he is planning to retire from acting following his reprisal of the villainous Robotnik in the upcoming 'Sonic' sequel, Variety reported. "Well, I'm retiring. Yeah, probably. I'm being fairly serious. It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break," he said.

Carrey went on to stress how he has enjoyed life out of the spotlight, making art and spending time with his family. "I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like -- and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists -- I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough," he added.

For the unversed, Bruce Willis retired from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that leads to the loss of ability to understand or express speech.

The 67-year-old film star is best known for playing John McClane in the iconic 'Die Hard' franchise. Willis' family members posted a joint statement to social media announcing the actor's retirement. "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," read the statement. "As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

Also read: What is Aphasia; the disorder that made Bruce Willis quit acting

Jim Carrey rose to fame with his role in the comedy TV series In Living Color in the early 1990s. He has also done some comedy films such as The Mask, Dumb And Dumber, Liar Liar, Bruce Almighty, and A Christmas Carol. He was last seen on screen as Dr Robotnik in the 2020 film Sonic the Hedgehog.

Also read: Bruce Willis retires from acting: 10 movies the 'Die Hard' star will always be remembered for!

-with ANI inputs