Actor Dennis Quaid, Laura Savoie get married in private ceremony

Veteran Hollywood star Dennis Quaid has tied the knot with girlfriend Laura Savoie. The couple, who got engaged in October, were married in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara at a seaside resort on June 2, reported People magazine.

"It was beautiful," the 66-year-old actor told the outlet in an interview.

The two exchanged traditional vows and gave each other Bulgari rings.

"Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride," Quaid said.

He revealed that he met 39-year-old Savoie, a doctoral student, at a business event and began dating in May 2019.

"It was love at first sight," Quaid added.

The couple had originally planned to get married in Hawaii in April and then hold a reception in Nashville soon afterward.

But they had to scrap their plans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Savoie said she has "never met someone who is so in love with life.It's like nothing can bring him down.

This is the fourth marriage for Quaid, who was previously wedded to P.J. Soles (from 1978 to 1983), Meg Ryan (from 1991 to 2001) and Kimberly Quaid (from 2004 to 2018).

He has three children from his previous marriages.

