YG Entertainment responds to BLACKPINK’s LISA’s renewal contract; Know the truth

YG Entertainment has briefly responded to reports regarding BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s exclusive contract.

According to a Korean media outlet, Munhwa IIbo reported that there is a high chance that Lisa will be leaving the agency following the expiration of the BLACKPINK member’s exclusive contracts in August. Munhwa IIbo also reported that although Lisa and YG have been discussing her contract renewal, they have not reached an agreement.

In response to Munhwa IIbo, a source from YG Entertainment clarified, “The uncertain scheduling is due to the tour schedule as well as her individually scheduled activities. It has nothing to do with the contract renewal. YG added Contract renewals are currently under discussion.

As the new information has reached online, fans have been quite confused and concerned about the idol’s future career. Reports also suggest that BLACKPINK’s Lisa might have been facing difficulties coming to a common agreement with YG Entertainment regarding her exclusive contract, fans shared quite a few thoughts on the same. These rumours were fuelled more when a Chinese Entertainment agency came forwards to express an incident, they faced with YG Entertainment regarding the BLACKPINK members.

The agency stated that they wanted to invite the group members for an appearance on their show, however, they couldn’t do so since it will be taking place in August 2023 and YG Entertainment allegedly can’t fix schedules around that month when their contract agreement with the group’s main rapper still stays waveringly.

While this had fans thinking that the idol is unlikely to renew her contract with YG Entertainment, her agency statement stating that it’s not about personal reasons or differences confuses fans again.

Meanwhile, Lisa is also caught up in rumors of dating LVMH empire, Frederic Arnault. Whilst Lisa’s life and times are heavily documented, be it her routine, her blogs, and now her dating life, since her being the most discussed name in the K-Pop industry.

