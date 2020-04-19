Image Source : INSTAGRAM When Shahid Kapoor tried flirting with wife Mira Rajput, watch what happened next

Shahid Kapoor recently shared an adorable video with wife Mira Rajput that has now taken the internet by storm..The actor gave a glimpse of his 'lazy lamhe' with Mira from their quarantine break and fans are simply loving it. Taking to his Instagram handle,, the Kabir Singh actor shared a video of himself teasing his beautiful wife.“Ae meri sexy-sexy! Kya bolta hai? Sexy...” he says as he switches the camera from himself to Mira. Although his wife seemed unamused, the video ends with Shahid having a hearty laugh.

Taking to her own handle later, Mira hinted, “Revenge is in the mail” while Shahid’s Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur commented, “@mira.kapoor almost smiled in the end hahahahaha you guys.

Earlier, the Kabir Singh actor ppoke about how wife Mira Rajput doesn’t think she is a priority in his life. “No one should live in an illusion that everything’s set. When you believe everything is on autopilot, it all falls apart. You’ve got to work every day at everything. Whether it’s marriage, parenting, career or even your relationship with your parents. I struggle with all of them. I struggle at maintaining my friendships. I’m terrible at maintaining long-distance relationships. I struggle at dividing my time between my wife, my children and work. My wife feels she isn’t a priority. I feel guilty about not giving enough time to myself. Many a time I tell my family, ‘Guys, let me work also sometimes’.”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira married in 2015 in a private ceremony in Gurgaon. They became proud parents of Misha in August, 2016. Their son Zain was born in September, 2018. Shahid will next be seen in Jersey where he is playing the role of a cricketer in the film. He was last seen on the big screen in the much-talked-about film Kabir Singh.

