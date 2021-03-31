Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITASEN Shayari on loneliness to note on toxic relationship, what's up with Sushmita Sen & boyfriend Rohman Shawl?

Just like many other celebs, Sushmita Sen is also quite active on social media. From pictures, workout routines to hangouts with daughters or boyfriend Rohman Shawl, the actress shares everything on Instagram. This is a way how fans get to know about what's up with her. Well, from quite some there have been several discussions going on revolving around her personal life specifically her love life. There were reports claiming that the duo has called it quits but there wasn't any confirmation about the same. However, their social media activity rooted that definitely something is up with them. Yet again, the same happened when the two of them shared posts revolving around loneliness and toxic relationships.

Taking to Instagram, the actress on Tuesday shared Vienna Pharaon’s quote reading, "When there is something we haven't healed in our lives, we can often find ourselves either being drawn into relationships that recreate the pain and wounding, or relationships that never touch the pain and wounding. We take a path of repetition (opportunity for re-enactment) or a path of opposition (opportunity to never be hurt that way again)."

Alongside the same, she wrote, "Patterns repeat themselves unconsciously...until we consciously break them!!! We each carry the power to heal ourselves...I speak from experience!! When we become aware of the patterns, the repetitions, the unconscious habits...we must break those patterns...before they break us!!! #sharing #lifelessons #awareness #breakingpatterns #healing #love #peace Happy Healing!!!! I love you guys!!! Mmuuuaaah."

Not just her, but even Rohman shared a cryptic post including a shayari on lonliness that read, "Uss waqt,uss jagah, jaha mujhe laga main akela hoon, waha mujhe is paaid ka saath mila !!Isey ab maine qaaid kar liya hain, aur akelepann se rishta gair kar liya hain -RS #rohmanclicks #rohmanwrites #rohmanfeels #serenity."

While many fans asked them about their relationship status, there were others who were confused since Sushmita left a comment on Rohman's post reading, "Ufffff jaan! Baat toh hai."

Fans were triggered by Sushmita's post which she made sometime back claiming, "The problem is women think he will change, he won't. The mistake men make is thinking she'll never leave, She will - Anonymous," she had written. She shared the note and captioned the post as, "Moral of the story...”He won’t, She will” #factcheck #truethat I love you guys!!! Mmuuuaaah."

For those unversed, the two of them have been dating since 2018 and were quite active on social media showing love to each other.

On the professional front, Sushmita made her comeback to acting through Ram Madhvani's Aarya which also featured Chandrachur Singh in a pivotal role. The actress is currently shooting for the second season of the web series which features on Disney+Hotstar.

