Adipurush actor Prabhas rides his swanky new beast worth Rs 6 crore. See viral pics, videos

South actor Prabhas has slowly and steadily taken over the Indian audience, all thanks to his charming looks and brilliant acting skills. He rose to fame with his role in S.S Rajamouli's 'Baahubali' and since then there has been no looking back. Apart from acting, the actor has a keen interest in keeping luxury cars and is an owner of swanky vehicles like-- BMX X3, Jaguar XJR, and Rolls Royce. Well, it seems that another beast has been added to his collection as the latest reports state that the actor now owns a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster worth Rs 6 crore. Yes, that's true! A lot of videos of Prabhas have gone viral on the internet in which he can be seen unveiling and taking a ride in the beast in and around Hyderabad.

For those unversed, Prabhas bought the luxury car on the occasion of his father Surya Narayana Raju's birth anniversary. The details of the delivery of the car was shared on an Instagram page 'lamborghinibengaluru' but the name of the Tollywood movie star wasn't mentioned.

Speaking about the Aventador, it happens to be the flagship of Lamborghini and starts from Rs. 5.01 Crores. It is being said that the actor has opted for the variant which costs around Rs. 5.79 Crores.

Various videos of the 'Saaho' actor have gone viral on various fan pages in which he can be seen driving the same at night. Not only this but as soon as fans came to know about the same, they made hashtags #Prabhas and #Lamborghini one of the top trends on Twitter. A fan even wrote, "#Prabhas said in Abhimani show he gifted the car to his dad on his last birthday. Today is his dad's birthday and he purchased a Lamborghini. What a soulful connection. These ethics, values, and connection is missed in today's generation. So much to learn from him. God of Humanity."

Watch some videos here:

Prabhas upcoming films:

On the work front, Prabhas is these days busy shooting for Om Raut directorial Adipurush which stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

Apart from this, he even has Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar,' Nag Ashwin's untitled project featuring Deepika Padukone and Radha Krishna Kumar's 'Radhe Shyam' opposite Pooja Hegde in the pipeline.

