WATCH: Kartik Aaryan shares hilarious video wondering 'how much he eats'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is not only impressing fans with his acting skills but also with his quirky social media posts. The actor, who an avid social media user, keeps on sharing pictures and videos and leaves his fans excited. Yet again, he is back with another post. Kartik Aaryan's latest Instagram video is proof of the fact that he is a big-time foodie. On Thursday, the star took to the social media and dropped a hilarious fan-made clip that showed him gorging on different dishes on different occasions. "Itna khaata hu kya ," he captioned the clip.

His video has left everyone in splits. "Hahahhahahahahaha u make it look so Yummilicious feeling hungry," an Instagram user commented. "Hahahahha you eat a lot," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon recently announced that they are reuniting for their next film titled 'Shehzada.' The film will be directed by Rohit Dhawan and has started filming. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill, the film will be released theatrically on November 4, 2022.

Billed as an action-packed, musical and family film, "Shehzada" went on floors on October 12 with a massive set erected in the city. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. Kartik shared a post about the same and said, "#Shehzada Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince."

On the professional front, both Kartik and Kriti, who had earlier collaborated in the romantic-comedy "Luka Chuppi", have a packed slate.Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in films like "Dhamaka", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" and "Freddy".

Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, will feature in "Hum Do Hamare Do", "Bachchan Pandey", "Bhediya" and "Adipurush", which will see her playing the iconic character of goddess Sita.

