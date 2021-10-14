Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEK BACHCHAN Abhishek Bachchan announces 'Breathe 3' in now-deleted Instagram post

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is in Delhi for the shoot of the third season of the hit web show 'Breathe: Into the Shadows'. On Thursday, the actor took to Instagram and shared a post that read, "He is back." Junior B also added hashtags "Breathe: Into The Shadows" and "Season 3" to the caption. He had also revealed the location of his shooting as Delhi. Alongside the caption, Abhishek posted a picture of the shadow of a man. However, he deleted his post after a few minutes.

Image Source : ANI Abhishek Bachchan's deleted post

The first part of the 'Breathe' franchise featured R Madhavan, Amit Sadh and Sapna Pabbi. It was released in 2018. And then in 2020, the makers came up with a second season which was headlined by Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen.

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan along with wife-actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabbed eyeballs when they flew to for a quick trip to the beautiful city of Paris with their little daughter Aaradhya. Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared a sneak peek into his vacation with family. The actor dropped a boomerang video, which showed the iconic building looking beautiful in the night sky as it glittered with bright yellow lights.

Captioning the post, the 'Guru' actor wrote, "Paris when it sparkles" and added the beautiful French song La Vie En Rose in the background.

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the film 'The Big Bull' based on the life story of a stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Next up, he has Bob Biswas and Dasvi in the pipeline. The film is based on the fictional character of the same name that became popular in the 2012 Vidya Balan's hit movie 'Kahaani'. He also has 'Dasvi' in his kitty.

