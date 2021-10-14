Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEINGSALMANKHAN Salman Khan all set to launch his NFT collection with BollyCoin

Following in the footsteps of megastar Amitabh Bachchan who took the decision to launch his non-fungible token (NFT) collection, Bollywood star Salman Khan too has announced the launch of his NFT collection on social media.

Salman took to Instagram on Wednesday where he made the announcement of the launch of his own collection of NFTs that will be available on BollyCoin.

The platform, started by Bollywood actor/producer/director Atul Agnihotri, will allow the fans to invest in clips and stills from films, iconic dialogues, posters, unseen footage, and social media content and merchandise from celebrities. Salman Khan is the first Bollywood star to confirm his association with the platform, for Salman Khan Static NFTs.

Speaking on this occasion, Atul Agnihotri, Co-founder, BollyCoin, said, “Whenever we talk about blockchain or investment, there’s always this feeling of uncertainty we feel because most of us don’t know much about stocks, cryptocurrencies, or any other form of digital assets. We know about famous Bollywood movie dialogues, songs, and hook steps of popular dance numbers. With BollyCoin, we have tried to find that perfect balance between investments, NFTs, digital assets, and creative content consumption. We are incredibly thrilled to have Salman Khan has partnered with us for Salman Khan static NFTs, since it denotes that we are on the right track.”

Spokesperson, Salman Khan Films “We are delighted to be associated with a forward-thinking platform like BollyCoin. We think that NFTs will give the audience an exciting new way to experience our films and we are eager for the world to see what’s in store.”

Arbaaz Khan said, “I am excited to see what the world of NFTs has to offer for the Indian film industry. I look forward to exploring all of the different ways our films can extend their legacies and for the fans to have a new way to interact with them.”