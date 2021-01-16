Image Source : TWITTER/VIVEK AGNIHOTRI Vivek Agnihotri's next titled 'The Kashmir Files' shoot wraps up

Shooting for the forthcoming film, The Kashmir Files, has been wrapped up and the film is on course for release later this year. It is based on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus. The Kashmir Files features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Puneet Issar and Arpan Tiwari. It is directed by Vivek Agnihotri, who on Saturday announced the news of its shoot being wrapped up.

"And it's a wrap for #TheKashmirFiles Despite all odds. Thanks to the committed young team and wonderful actors," Vivek Agnihotri tweeted.

Anupam Kher, also took to Twitter to inform that the shoot had ended. "It is a WRAP for #TheKashmirFiles. Gut wrenching, sad & truthful experience. A true story that waited for 30 years to be told! Thank you @vivekagnihotri #PallaviJoshi for making this film. Thank you cast & the crew for your love & dedication. Jai Ho!! #Exodus #KashmiriPandits," Kher wrote.

Earlier, Anupam and the unit of 'The Kashmir Files' celebrated on New Year's Eve with a midnight party on the set of the film in the hills of Uttarakhand. The party also marked his shooting wrap.

On returning to Mumbai, Kher tweeted: "As I travelled back to Mumbai after the shoot of #KashmirFiles, it is time to say #JaiHo to the #KashmiriPandit community of #Uttarakhand. They were a force to reckon with. Their personal stories of #Exodus were heartbreaking but their emotional support was heartwarming! "

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty who was also shooting for the film in Mussoorie collapsed on the sets due to a bout of food poisoning. Therefore, the shooting of the film came to an abrupt halt. Reportedly, Mithun was filming an outdoor scene. The next morning, the actor ensured that he made up for the backlog.