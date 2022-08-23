Vikram Vedha teaser: Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan arrive in style at the launch; fans can't stop drooling

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan

Vikram Vedha is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The teaser launch event of the action entertainer took place today (August 23) in Mumbai. The cast including Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan attended the event. The stars made striking appearances and impressed the fans with their stylish fashion choices. Hrithik looked dashing in a grey t-shirt and blue denim. He was also seen sporting a cap and flaunting a tattoo on his neck. He completed the look with a stud in his ear, earrings and a chain. Fans are drooling over his look.

Check out his pictures below:

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIHrithik Roshan

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIHrithik Roshan

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan also looked dapper in a shirt and blue denim. He completed the look with black shades.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANISaif Ali Khan

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANISaif Ali Khan

Fans who are eagerly waiting for the film were impressed to see Saif and Hrithik's looks.

Actor Rohit Saraf also attended the screening of the teaser among several others.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIRohit Saraf

About Vikram Vedha

The story of 'Vikram Vedha' is based on an Indian folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal' which casts Hrithik, Saif and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. Helmed by director duo Pushkar and Gayathri, the film is an official remake of a 2017 film with the same title, which starred R Madhwan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Makers recently wrapped up filming the action thriller and the film is one of the most anticipated films of the year, which follows the story of a sharp police officer trying to catch a ruthless goon, and is slated to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022.

Also read: Shamshera major goof-up spotted by netizens after movie streams on Amazon Prime Video | WATCH

Latest Entertainment News