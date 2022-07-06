Vijayendra Prasad nominated to RS: Not just Rajamouli's father but most successful film writer in India

Follow us on Image Source : SOURCED Vijayendra Prasad is known for writing blockbuster films

Vijayendra Prasad has been nominated for a seat in Rajya Sabha. With the news of his nomination to the political post coming in, fans rushed to social media to congratulate the veteran screenwriter and film director on this feat. Prasad is the father of SS Rajamouli, who is the director of India's biggest blockbusters Baahubali franchise and most recently RRR. However, Prasad is the brain behind these two films as he wrote the scripts for them.

Born in Kovvur in Andhra Pradesh, KV Vijayendra Prasad is one of the country’s leading screenwriters and film directors. He has written the story for many prominent Telugu and Hindi movies. His notable works include some of the highest-grossing Indian movies, such as RRR, the Baahubali series, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Some of the movies he wrote have transcended sharp regional boundaries and become blockbusters across the country, a rare achievement. This is crucial for national integration and cultural unity. He has been instrumental in instilling cultural pride and nationalistic spirit through cinema. He has won numerous awards for story writing, including the Filmfare Award for best story in 2016 for Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

In 1988, Prasad wrote his first film, the Nagarjuna starrer Janaki Ramudu. After that, he scripted many films in Telugu and Kannada film industries. In 1996, he directed his first feature film Ardhangi. He 2005, he wrote Rajamouli's film Chatrapati starring Prabhas which was a huge hit. In 2009, he wrote the blockbuster fantasy drama Magadheera starring Ram Charan.

By this time, any film written by Prasad was a sure-shot bet for the filmmakers. In 2012, he wrote his first script for a Hindi film titled Rowdy Rathore, starring Akshay Kumar. After this, in 2015 came Baahubali and the rest as they say his history. Baahubali would not only make Prasad a blockbuster writer but launch his son Rajamouli into the national limelight. The father-son duo followed it up with Baahubali 2 in 2017, which was an even bigger hit.

In 2015, Prasad wrote the Kabir Khan directorial Bajrangi Bhaijaan, starring Salman Khan. It broke many box office records in the Hindi film industry. He followed it up with Mersal, starring Vijay and Samantha, following up the success with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019), Thalaivii (2021) and RRR (2012). He is currently working on Sita: The Reincarnation, Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel and a film based on celebrated Bengali novelist Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's famous novel Anandmath,