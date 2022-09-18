Sunday, September 18, 2022
     
Vignesh Shivan's birthday was full of surprises by Nayanthara, see dreamy pics from Burj Khalifa

Vignesh Shivan's birthday was a memorable one and pics from the celebration are proof! In the photos, Nayanthara and Vignesh definitely look head over heels in love with each other. See here.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: September 18, 2022 10:31 IST
Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIGNESH SHIVAN Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara

Vignesh Shivan's birthday was everything a man could dream of. Spending the night with family, some moments worth cheering with his wife and a night full of surprises under Burj Khalifa. The filmmaker's day was everything special and more as he turned a year older. He also treated his and Nayanthara's fans to some dreamy photos of his memorable night with the family. In the photos, Nayanthara and Vignesh definitely look head over heels in love with each other. Along with the pics, he also shared a note full of gratitude on Instagram. 

"A birthday filled with pure love from a loving family.. Awesome surprise by my wife.. my thangam..  a dreamy birthday below Burj Khalifa with all my lovely people wit me ! Can’t get better and more special than this :) Always thanking God for all the lovely moments he gives me in this blessed life !" he wrote on Instagram.

Director Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara, who have been dating each other for almost seven years, chose to take their relationship to the next step and and got married recently. The couple tied the knot on June 9. Superstars Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, AR Rahman and director Mani Ratnam were some of the high profile guests who attended the wedding of the director with the actress at the Sheraton Grand in Mahabalipuram.

A documentary based on the love story of the southern superstars is also in the making. It will premiere on Netflix. Titled, 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale', the documentary will see the couple narrating their journey right from falling in love to tying the knot in the upcoming movie. On July 21, Netflix officially announced the documentary. The documentary has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Rowdy Pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 37-year-old Kollywood actor was last seen in 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' on the big screen, which gathered a decent response from the netizens, and in 'O2', a survival drama film, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. She will be next seen in 'GodFather' alongside south actor Mohan Lal. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Dussehra 2022 and in director Atlee's next action thriller film 'Jawaan' with Shah Rukh Khan, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

