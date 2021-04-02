Vidyut Jammwal denies news of playing antagonist in Vijay's 'Thalapathy 65'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIDYUT JAMMWAL Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal fans were quite excited when it was reported that the actor will be seen in Tamil superstar Vijay's upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. The internet was abuzz with reports claiming that Jammwal will be seen in a negative role in the film. Turns out, all such reports were untrue. The actor on Friday denied reports claiming that he will play the antagonist in Vijay's upcoming film.

Reacting to a tweet that stated: "#VidyutJammwal Has Been Roped As a Antagonist for #Thalapathy65 . #Thuppakki Combo #ThalapathyVijay & @VidyutJammwal Again Ready To Set The Screens on Fire." Vidyut wrote: "I AM WAITING, and would love to.. But this news is false."

Fans were quite disappointed to hear it. They commented on the actor's post with heartbroken emojis. A user wrote, "For a second I thought it's an official announcement. We are also WAITING." "Expected a lot that you'll be in the movie sir," wrote a fan in the comment section. Another commented, "the best villain for thalapathy until now." A third user said: "Hope it becomes true."

Meanwhile, the mahurat puja for "Thalapathy 65" was performed on Wednesday. Sharing photographs from the set, director Nelson Dilipkumar tweeted: "New journey starts today #Thalapathy65 feeling blessed to work with the sweeetesssssst @actorvijay sirrr and @sunpictures #Thalapathy65Poojai."

The film features Pooja Hegde in the female lead.

On the work front, Vidyut will next be seen in the action thriller film "Sanak", which casts him opposite Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra. The film is directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Shah along with Zee Studios. It also features Chandan Roy Sanyal and Neha Dhupia.

-- with IANS inputs