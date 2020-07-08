VIDEO: Anushka Sharma shows how husband Virat Kohli measures food in their house

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DSEDEVYANI Anushka Sharma shows how husband Virat Kohli measures food in their house

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli know how to keep themselves entertained. During the lockdown, the duo had kept themselves busy by playing board games and making funny videos. They even cooked together. Now, Anushka has shared another sneak peek from their life in which Virat is seen ensuring 'measured eating' in the house. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a video in which the cricketer is seen measuring poha on a weighing scale to make it 100 grams. While doing so, he says, " it needs to be100, You know I love 100" To this Anushka laughs and says, "That was so cheesy."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017 and have been enjoying marital bliss. However, at the beginning of their marriage, they hardly got time with each other. They used to steal moments by visiting each other during work commitments. Anushka had even shared that the duo spent just 21 days together during the first six months of their marriage.

In an interview with Vogue, Anushka said, "People assume when I’m visiting Virat or when he is visiting me that it’s a holiday, but it’s really not. One person is always working." She said that the couple used to manage only one meal together in a day even when they were visiting each other. "In fact, during the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. Yes, I actually calculated. So when I visit him overseas, it’s to squeeze in that one meal together. It’s precious time for us," she added.

Virat also in a recent live chat with England captain Kevin Pietersen shared, "It is the longest we have spent together at one place since we have been married. We have never been at one place for so long at same time. It’s bizarre. It’s not a good thing to single out this as an opportunity to spend time. But it is what it is . We have to be positive and we are being cautious. These are strange times."

On the work front, Anushka Sharma hasn't been seen in films since her last appearance in 2018 film Zero. However, she has been very active as a producer. During the lockdown, she treated fans with two web shows-- Pataal Lok and Bulbbul and garnered much praise from the viewers.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage