Veteran actress Surekha Sikri discharged from Mumbai's hospital

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YOUME.CINEMA Veteran actress Surekha Sikri discharged from hospital in Mumbai

Renowned television, film and theatre actress Surekha Sikri, who was rushed to Mumbai's Criticare hospital in Juhu after suffering from a brain stroke on September 8, has now been discharged from the hospital. As per the reports, Surekha Siki, who was reportedly discharged on September 22, has now started recognising people, and is responding better.

A Times of India report quoted Dr Ashutosh Shetty, the neurologist who was supervising her treatment, as saying, “Surekhaji has improved from the time she suffered the stroke. She recognises people. She is even walking with support. Of course, she will need time before she can resume working and needs physiotherapy now.”

In 2018, Surekha Sikri suffered a brain stroke when she was shooting for a TV show in Mahabaleshwar. She hit her head in the bathroom floor. A source told the paper, "Surekhaji was brought in to the hospital in quite a delicate condition and it was a major cause of concern as the same problem had hit her twice." The actress was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's Ghost Stories. She is famous in every Indian home as Dadisa. The actress lost her husband, Hemant Rege in 2009. He was in ad film production. Her sister lives in the same building as her.

The veteran actress has a long list of awards, recognitions and honours given for her impressive body of work.

On the work front, Surekha Sikri was seen in Netflix Originals 'Ghost Stories'.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage