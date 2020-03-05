Varun Dhawan starrer 'Mr Lele' shoot postponed due to scheduling issues

The shooting of "Mr Lele", featuring Varun Dhawan, has been postponed due to scheduling conflicts, the film's director Shashank Khaitan announced Thursday. The duo has previously collaborated on blockbusters "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania". Dharma Productions, the banner behind the "Dulhania" franchise, is producing "Mr Lele". In a statement on Twitter, Shashank said the team will revisit the script of "Mr Lele" soon as figuring out the dates of the ensemble cast was getting "tough".

"Hi guys, here is an update on 'Mr Lele'. Karan, Varun and I have mutually decided to postpone the shooting of the film. It's a script we all love and am sure will revisit soon. But scheduling the film was turning out to be very tough, as the film has a solid ensemble cast and the dates were just not falling into place," the filmmaker said.

कोई नहीं पूछता कब निकले कब चले,सब देखते हैं कि मजिंल पे कब पहुंचे. Soon.... https://t.co/AxbdDdxtwx — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 5, 2020

Shashank promised he and Varun will work together soon. "I am sure Varun and I will collaborate soon, either on 'Mr Lele' itself or on something new, as collaborating with him has always been the most joyful and fulfilling experience in my life," he added.

Announced earlier this year, "Mr Lele" was scheduled for a January 1, 2021 release.

