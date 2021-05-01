Varun Dhawan shares striking note on COVID 19: 'When all this is over, remember we fought for air'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN Varun Dhawan

The rising number of COVID 19 cases in India is scary and seeing the condition of the overwhelmed healthcare system is concerning. Multiple Bollywood Celebrities have come forward to help those in need in times of coronavirus crisis. While some have been arranging oxygen cylinders for the needy, several others are sharing verified leads and amplifying them to reach out to those in dire need of resources. Actor Varun Dhawan on Saturday shared a striking note on the pandemic asking fans to remember that it is not luxuries that they have been struggling for in these difficult times but 'air'.

"If we all survive, as I hope we shall, remember that when it came down to it, we didn’t fight for land or weapons or house or jewellery. We didn’t fight for concert tickets or fancy designations or religions or politics. We didn’t fight for shares in a company or a seat at the table. We didn’t fight for business class tickets or the keys to a house by the beach. When all this is over, remember, that we fought for air," he shared in an Instagram post.

This is not the first time that Varun urged his over 35 million fans on Instagram to be cautious of the deadly virus. A day before, he shared an information video on his account to spread awareness about COVID 19. "Get the VACCINE and take precautions so you do not get the VIRUS. @crux.india. 1.double mask or wear a N95 mask. 2. Wear gloves 3. Carry a sanitizer 4. Avoid talking 5. Do not remove your mask if you plan to click a picture getting the vaccine { since a lot of people will be doing that} 6. Do not use the toilet at the vaccination centre. Please amplify this I will be taking all the proper precautions please do so yourself," he captioned the video.

On the work front, Varun recently shot in the scenic state for Amar Kaushik's "Bhediya", which also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobroyal. The supernatural thriller film has been scripted by National Award-winner Niren Bhatt, and is slated to release on April 14, 2022.

He will also be seen in Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

