Urvashi Rautela's epic reaction goes viral as fans shout Rishabh Pant's name | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHIRAUTELA Urvashi Rautela's epic reaction as fans shout Rishabh Pant

Urvashi Rautela keeps making headlines for her photos and appearances on different platforms every now and then. Last month, she made her presence known on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet and won hearts with her looks. Recently, the actress visited her home town Dehradun in Uttarakhand to give a motivational speech at Ted X. A video from there has been going viral on the internet in which the actress can be seen walking through the crowd when the fans start to chant cricketer Rishabh Pant's name.

The video shows Urvashi Rautela, dressed in a hot pink pantsuit, responding to fans' screams while walking down. However, when she hears cheers of "Rishabh, Rishabh, Rishabh," at first she is taken aback but manages to ignore it and leave with a smile.

Watch the video-

For the unversed, Urvashi Rautela and batsman Rishabh Pant were rumoured to be dating a few years ago. Reportedly, the duo was dating but before they could even make it official, they decided to part ways. The cricketer even blocked Urvashi on the popular messaging app WhatsApp. According to reports, the actress's spokesperson at that time claimed that the duo decided to block each other mutually. Now, the two have moved on in their lives.

This isn't the first time when Urvashi Rautela has witnessed fans talking about Rishabh Pant around her. Earlier, a social media user had tried to troll the actress asking her if she had seen Rishabh scoring a century during his test match in South Africa’s Capetown. Without losing her calm, she gave a befitting reply. The user asked, "Pant ka 100 dekha ya nhi kal." To which the actress gave a hilarious reply, “Oh U mean (Pant emoticon) ya I’ve seen that cuz everyone wears it. Also Rs 100 I’ve seen inside it."

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi Tamil film in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian, and later she is going to appear in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”.