Urfi Javed drops video in backless cut-out dress: Is she an independent fashionista or a weirdo?

Urfi Javed: Independent fashionista or weirdo?

TV actress Urfi Javed appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 with hopes of amassing popularity for her real-life personality. Before she could hook the attention of the fans, she was shown the exit doors. While the diva failed to make her presence known in the controversial reality show, she got many lips talking with her 'out of the world' style statements. From backless tops to asymmetrical dresses (that we don't understand), her bold and bizarre choices raised many eyebrows. Can her looks be called the new age trend? The fashion police are still debating on that!

On Monday, Urfi shared yet another look that received brutal comments. She posed in a black backless cutout dress and netizens asked, "are you interested in anything other than showing off your body?"

Some of the earlier looks of Urfi Javed included unbuttoned pants and ripped denim jacket that played peek-a-boo with her pastel sports bra. Netizens were still trying to decode her looks when Urfi caught their attention wearing a copy of supermodel Kendall Jenner’s risqué dress. Soon after her comments section was flooded with trolls, asking her to stop looking like a 'nude model.' Many even dropped sarcastic comments saying she should look for more shorter clothes than the dresses she was wearing. There is no denying that Urfi's looks are eye-catching but she is turning out to be more of a 'weirdo' than a fashionista.

It appears that Urfi Javed has misunderstood new fashion with showing more body than is required. Undoubtedly, ripped jeans, sexy bralettes and asymmetrical dresses have always been a part of high fashion but never has it made anyone look anything less than sensual. Urfi Javed, on the other hand, borderlines vulgar. Her looks have not only been described as 'cringe-worthy' by the viewers but also a ruined effort, considering she designs and sews her own outfits.

What is more saddening is even after being well-aware of the disappointing response on her outfits, Urfi Javed refuses to learn from it and continues giving us fashion disasters.