Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWINKLE KHANNA Twinkle Khanna says 'You don't have to be a nerd to love speculative fiction'

Author-producer Twinkle Khanna is an avid social media user. She keeps sharing her precious family moments and interesting post with her fans and followers. Recently, the actress shared a bit of trademark wit along with a glimpse of the latest book she is reading. Twinkle posted a photo posing with Isaac Asimov's classic collection of sci-fi short stories, "The Complete Robot". In the picture, she wears n outfit that is colour-co-ordinated with the book cover.

"You don't have to be a nerd to love speculative fiction. Nor do you have to match your shirt to your book. But if you do indulge in the latter then be assured that it is irrefutable proof of the former. Drop a in the comments if you belong to this particular club. #NerdyBookClub #Asimov #thethreelawsofrobotics," wrote Twinkle along with the image on her Instagram page.

See her post here:

The only constant in her book posts on social media is Twinkle's spice candle. Actress Huma Qureshi commented with a smile emoji. "Is it just me or that candle looks like dessert?" she wrote.

Twinkle replied in a humorous tone: "Quantum physics (according to a book you gave me) states that matter can change form depending on the stomach of the beholder."

Recently, Huma Quereshi's latest web show, Maharani had got Twinkle Khanna hooked. She has been binge-watching the web series and thoroughly loving it. Taking to her Instagram, Twinkle called Maharani 'engaging' adding that Huma's performance in the web show was 'great'.

“I have been watching a show called Maharani on SonyLIV and it has me gripped. Huma Qureshi plays this illiterate housewife who then goes on to become the CM. And I thought it was interesting to see a woman not only hold her ground but who was able to dominate the social and political arena,” Twinkle is heard saying in the video.

Take a look:

Also Read: Dia Mirza drops unseen pics from her Maldives trip with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, stepdaughter Samaira