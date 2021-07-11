Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIA MIRZA Dia Mirza drops unseen pics from her Maldives trip with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, stepdaughter Samaira

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza who is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, has shared a few pictures from her Maldives honeymoon trip. The actress took a trip down the memory lane and shared some happy moments from Maldives with Vaibhav and her step daughter Samaira. The trio had travelled to the Maldives earlier this year. Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared photos in which they were seen on a yacht as they pose for the camera.

The mom-to-be looked beautiful in an orange floral dress, covering her baby bump with her arm. The pictures were accompanied with a little note about magical and memorable times. "Throwback to one of the most memorable and magical times we shared together," Dia wrote.

Take a look:

Earlier in April, Dia had announced her pregnancy through an Instagram post that included a picture of herself posing infront of the sun while cradling her baby bump. In the caption, she wrote, "Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth...One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb."

Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony on February 15. For those unversed, Dia stepped into the acting world with her appearance opposite R Madhavan in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in 2001. She went on to act in films like Parineeta, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, Love Breakups Zindagi and Sanju. Her latest apperance was in Nagarjuna Akkineni and Saiyami Kher starrer Netflix film Wild Dog.