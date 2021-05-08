Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWINKLERKHANNA Twinkle Khanna praises James McAvoy for his plea to donate for Covid resources in India

Author-producer Twinkle Khanna has praised James McAvoy saying although the Scottish actor may not have the telepathic superpowers of his "X-Men" avatar, Professor X, but he has something almost as great -- empathy.

Twinkle re-shared a video of the Hollywood star, where he is seen asking fans to help India deal with the second wave of Covid-19 crisis. He asked them to donate in order to raise funds for Covid-19 resources.

She captioned McAvoy's video: "A big thank you to @jamesmcavoyrealdeal for helping @daivikfoundation with this cause. In real life James may not have his X-men alter ego, Charles Xavier's telepathic powers but he has something almost as great, empathy."

Earlier this week, McAvoy shared a video on the photo-sharing website, where he was heard saying: "I think everyone is aware of the situation in India right now. It is really bad. There is a massive crisis and there is a lack of oxygen."

He captioned the video: "India needs help. You can help donate what you can if you can. Link to just giving page in my Bio. @daivikfoundation."

Meanwhile, a Twitter user accused Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna of not doing enough for the people. Responding to the tweet, Twinkle revealed that they have donated 100 oxygen concentrators amid the ongoing crisis and have helped in many other ways.

A former IAS officer criticized Akshay and Twinkle and said that asking for donations won't help. He suggested that they do something for the people suffering. To this, Twinkle tweeted, "Have donated 100 concentrators toward this cause&in multiple other ways. As I’ve said before, it’s not about me or you but what we can do collectively for those in need. Sad that at this point, instead of pitching in, we expend energy in pulling people down. Stay safe."