Throwback Thursday: When Priyanka Chopra almost had wardrobe malfunction during Miss World 2020 crowning

Priyanka Chopra impressed one and all when she embraced her culture and Indian roots at the Miss World 2000, the year when she won the beauty pageant. During the final ceremony, the actress was seen folding her hands in a Namaste pose, but not many know that Pee Cee did it to hold her dress in place and avoid wardrobe malfunction on the International stage. Speaking to a media outlet, Priyanka in an earlier interaction shared she had to hold her dress up after winning the 2000 Miss World title because the tape holding it had come off.

Priyanka made the revelation in a weekly digital show, PEOPLE in 10, while looking back at her most uncomfortable red carpet looks. She said, "The year 2000 and I won Miss World, my dress was taped on to me. By the time I won at the end I was sweating so much 'cause it was so stressful that the entire tape came off," adding, "The whole time while I was doing my walk or whatever when I won, I kept my hands like this in a namaste, which people thought was a namaste but actually was holding my dress up. So uncomfortable!"

On the work front, Priyanka made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy'. She was later seen in movies such as 'Fashion', 'Krrish', 'Barfi!', 'Agneepath', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Mary Kom'. It was in 2015, when she made her debut in Hollywood with the show 'Quantico' and since then there has been no stopping her. Her latest international release is 'The Matrix Ressurections' starring Keanu Reeves.

Looking forward, Priyanka has recently wrapped up shooting for the series 'Citadel'. It also stars Richard Madden and Roland Moller. The series will also inspire spin-offs set in Italy, India, Spain and Mexico, all of which will explore the deeper layers of the storylines and will centralise into the main series.

Her other projects are 'Text for You', 'Tulia', Barry Levinson's 'Sheela' and back home in the Farhan Akhtar directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa', an all-female road trip where she will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the film set for a 2023 release.