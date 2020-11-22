Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAHIRAKASHYAP This photo of Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap from their college days is a perfect dose of nostalgia

Sunday just got better with this throwback picture shared by Tahira Kashyap from her college days. The writer-filmmaker has gone down the memory lane and posted a picture with her actor husband Ayushamann Khurrana from their college days. Tahira posted a picture on Instagram from their college life. In the image, the couple is seen posing with a friend. The old image shows Ayushmann clad in a red t-shirt and carrying a side bag while his lady-love Tahira looks adorable in a black top and denim holding a CD in her hand.

"The days of red eyes, CD's, collarbones, self stylised fringes (called flicks back then), never-ending giggles and constant butterflies in the stomach! #college #theatre #collegelife @ayushmannk," Tahira captioned the image.

Have a look at her post here:

Ayushmann and Tahira are childhood sweethearts. The two got married in 2008. The couple welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and their second child, a daughter was born in April 2014. In 2018, Tahira was diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer.

The duo recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary and on the occasion Ayushmann shared a heart-warming note for his wife that read, "Celebrating 125 years of togetherness. May be more. Coz I know that I know you from centuries and time immemorial. This bond can't be limited to this lifetime. You're my companion, lover, personal stand-up comedian, life coach and above all my best friend. I want to grow old with you. I know it'll be a lot of fun. Sigh. Happy anniversary, Tahira Kashyap."

Currently, Ayushmann is shooting for his next "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui", directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor.

-With IANS inputs