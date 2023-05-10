The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma pens gratitude note amid ban controversy: 'All the crores of you..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADAHKIADAH The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma pens gratitude note

Adah Sharma's film 'The Kerala Story' has been surrounded by various controversies, but it continues to soar high on the wings of success. The movie has faced protests and has been banned in West Bengal, while the screening has been stopped in Tamil Nadu by the TN Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association. Nevertheless, Adah Sharma took the opportunity to express her gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support and for watching the film.

On Wednesday, Adah Sharma took to her Instagram account and shared a post thanking fans for their support. Her caption read, "Thank you to all the crores of you who are going to watch our film,thank you for making it trend,thank you for loving my performance.This weekend the 12th #TheKeralaStory releases internationally in 37 countries (or more) #adahsharma."

Earlier, the actress shared some BTS from the shoot and penned a heartfelt note, which read, "Standing ovation in theatres , the honourable PM mentioning our film #TheKeralaStory, critics and audience applauding my performance , HOUSEFULL messages from so many of you, bumper opening ! I could never have dreamed of so much. All your dreams for me are coming true #Greatful."

The note further read, "And for the the few still calling #TheKeralaStory a propaganda film ,saying these incidents do not exist even after watching testimonials of several Indian victims and their parents,,,my humble request , Google two words ISIS and Brides...maybe an account of white girls narrated to you might make you feel that our Indian movie is real."

About ‘The Kerala Story’ controversy:

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and was then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam. Also, the film highlights 'Love Jihad' propaganda, where Muslim men manipulate Hindu girls to convert to Islam and abandon their families.

Soon after the trailer of the film was released, a petition was filed against it on grounds of 'worst kind of hate speech' and 'audio-visual propaganda'. Many political leaders slammed the film and claimed that the makers are making false claims that it is a real story and that the number '32000 women' is fake.

