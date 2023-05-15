The Glory star Lim Ji Yeon and Kim Tae Hee 's first look released from the series Lies Hidden In My Garden

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER: 4IPPUNI Lim Ji-Yeon and Kim Tae-hee's first look from Lies Hidden in My Garden.

The Glory star Lim Ji Yeon and Kim Tae Hee's first look from their upcoming drama series titled Lies Hidden in My Garden has finally been released. The thriller will be about two ladies who live quite different lives. However, a suspicious smell in one of their backyards winds up bringing the two together in ways that they could never have imagined.

Lim Ji Yeon will star as Sang Eun, a victim of domestic violence who dreams of escaping her hellish reality. Whereas Kim Tae Hee will play the role of Joo Ran, a housewife who seems to have a perfect life, with a husband and son that anyone would envy. However, cracks begin to form in her happy home when she notices a strange stench emanating from her backyard. Most interesting is Kim Sung Oh's role as the perfectionist doctor and Joo Ran's husband, which heightened the atmosphere of secrecy by crossing the cold side of the caring husband and the mysterious side. Choi Jae Rim's role also captures the atmosphere by perfectly blending the presence of a cunning and violent character.

The newly released poster shows the two women standing together in a seemingly beautiful garden. However, the dark expressions on their faces and the chilling tagline, "The backyard smells like a dead body," suggest that there is more to Joo Ran's picture-perfect life than meets the eye.

The drama will be directed by Jung Ji-Hyun, who previously directed dramas like Search: WWW and Twenty-Five Twenty-One. The series will also feature Kim Sung-Oh and Choi Jae Rim. The suspense thriller will premiere on Netflix on June 19.

Meanwhile, Lim Ji Yeon, who is best known for her portrayal of Park Yeon-Jin in the revenge series The Glory, garnered global appreciation. She is rumored to be dating her co-star, Lee Do Hyun, from the series. Their relationship became serious, reportedly after a trip with the show's cast in 2022. Several pictures of them have also been leaked online.

