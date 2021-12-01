Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NIKITADUTTA The Big Bull actress Nikita Dutta shares horrific incident of phone snatching, Abhishek Bachchan reacts

In a recent post on Wednesday, Nikita Dutta who has worked in films like The Big Bull, Dybbuk, etc shared her horrific experience of phone snatching. The actress revealed how she was walking along a street in Bandra when two men on a bike snatched her phone. She shared that the incident took place on the 14th road when the bikers "tapped" on her head, "snatched" her phone and fled. She wrote, "Sharing a torrid experience I had yesterday which was very dramatic and has given me a rough 24 hours. I was walking on the 14th road in Bandra around 7:45 pm in the evening. Two men came on a bike from behind, tapped me on my head which suddenly disoriented me for a moment and the pillion rider snatched my phone from my hand. They were on the move when they did this. So, before I could react. they fled away."

Further, Nikita shared, "For almost 3-4 seconds I was in absolute shock as I didn't register what just happened. By the time I gathered myself and ran behind the bike, they had gone too far. The walkers nearby were sweet enough to rush for help. A kind man on a two-wheeler even tried to follow them after hearing me yell for help but was in vain in keeping track as they drove rashly and just got away in no time. With all the helplessness and rage I felt in that instance it almost gave me a panic attack."

She has now filed a complaint at the Bandra police station and done all needful things as per procedure. Nikita wrote, "Was lucky enough to have some very helpful people around who calmed me down gave me some water as tears rolled down uncontrollably. Later I did file a complaint at Bandra police station. Did all the needful things as per procedure. Writing this message in hope to create awareness. I hope this doesn't happen to anyone else and no one has to experience losing their hard-earned money like this without any fault of theirs."

Her Instagram post caught the attention of not just her fans and followers but also a number of celebrities. Her co-star Abhishek Bachchan commented, "Take care," while singer Shirley Setia wrote, "Oh god.. hope you’re okay!" Namit Das also commented, "This is unbelievable. Hope you are fine now."

Image Source : INSTA/NIKITADUTTA Comments on Nikita Dutta's post

For those unversed, Nikita has worked in Television shows like Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si and Ek Duje Ke Vaaste. Apart from that, she has been a part of Bollywood projects like Gold, Lust stories, Kabir Singh, Maska and The Big Bull.

Her last screen apperance was opposite Emraan Hashmi in horror film Dybbuk.