Tara Sutaria's sultry co-ord set is giving boho-chic vibes. Yay or Nay?

Tara Sutaria's latest look is a Yay or Nay? The Bollywood diva made heads turn with her stylish sartorial choice as she stepped out with Arjun Kapoor for the promotion of their upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns'. The actress exuded sheer desi-boho vibes in her latest photos. To up her style game, Tara paired her co-ord set look with a pair of statement jhumkis and a silver nose ring.

Tara Sutaria Instagram Post:

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara Sutaria dropped some stunning pictures of herself and wrote, "It's good to be bad... All set to begin some villainy with #EkVillainReturns."

In the first picture, Tara struck an incredible pose, both hands high up in the air, as she tilted her head back, with her eyes closed. Tara sported a classy tribal printed, colourful blouse with matching trousers, pairing it with a pair of beige-coloured high heels. For the second pic, she turned away from the camera, revealing her knotted blouse, her face slightly turned sideways. She stood like a queen with one hand running through her hair, her expressions being totally on-point. ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone slays in ruffled white gown; poses with Rami Malek, Yasmine Sabri

The third image gave a close-up look at Tara's on-fleek make-up. She accessorized her attire with long and heavy jhumkas, some broad bangles, and an ethnic nosering, which unleashed her desi avatar. Tara kept her wavy brown hair loose, which accentuated her look further.

Tara Sutaria's career:

Talking about Tara's film career, the 26-year-old made her debut in Karan Johar's 2019 drama film, 'Student Of The Year 2' opposite actors Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, bagging the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut. Apart from acting, Tara is well-known for her singing skills as well. She has showcased her singing capabilities on many platforms as well. Initially, the actor began as a singing contestant in Disney India's Big Bada Boom reality show from where she transitioned into her acting profession and entered the world of television.

She starred in various Disney sitcoms like 'The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir' in 2012 and 'Oye Jassi' in 2013.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara was last seen in Heropanti 2, opposite Tiger Shroff in the main lead, which was released on April 29. She will soon be featured in her upcoming flick 'Ek Villain Returns' opposite Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani.

(With ANI inputs)