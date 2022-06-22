Deepika Padukone slays in ruffled white gown; poses with Rami Malek, Yasmine Sabri

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKAPADUKONE_ALL Yasmine Sabri, Rami Malek and Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone never fails to stun all her fans with her strong fashion game. She makes sure to turn heads with every single outfit she dons. Yet again, the actress, who is currently in Spain to attend the French luxury brand Cartier’s event, impressed fans with her dynamic style statement. A video shared by her fan page shows Deepika dressed in an off-white dress with a plunging neckline. She was seen posing with Yasmine Sabri and the actor Rami Malek among others.

Deepika Padukone's look

Currently, Deepika is in Madrid for the Cartier event, and videos and photos of the same have been doing rounds on social media. Looking all divine, she opted for a ruffled white gown with a plunging neckline. She completed her looks with Cartier’s diamond neckpiece and earrings. It was her smokey eye make-up and high-bun that added more drama to her entire look.

The Bollywood diva stood next to Rami Malek who looked handsome in a black formal suit and paired it with black shoes. Next to him stood Yasmine Sabri in a gorgeous red gown. Take a look:

Deepika Padukone's Health Update:

Last week, Deepika's health deteriorated on the set in Hyderabad where she was shooting for Nag Ashwin's film Project K. Her heart rate had increased, after which she reached a hospital in Hyderabad. The reason for Deepika's sudden health scare is unknown but soon after the check-up, she was sent back.

Deepika Padukone's Upcoming Film

The actress is currently shooting for Project K, her first pan-India film. She was joined by Amitabh Bachchan, who plays a key role in the film. Prabhas is the leading star and Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin is directing this dream ensemble. Disha Patani has been announced as the newest face joining Project K. Next, she will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan', which is all set to release on January 25, 2023. She is also a part of 'The Intern' Hindi remake.