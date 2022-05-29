Cannes Film Festival 2022: Deepika Padukone looks like a goddess in white ruffle saree as she bids adieu

Sunday, May 29, 2022
     
On the last day of Cannes 2022, Deepika Padukone went for kohl-rimmed eyes and contoured cheeks. For the hairdo, she tied her hair in a sleek bun. Deepika dropped a string of images of her final look from the French Riviera on Instagram.

Agencies Reported by: Agencies
New Delhi Published on: May 29, 2022 10:06 IST
Image Source : INSTA/DEEPIKAPADUKONE

 

Deepika Padukone finished her stint as a Cannes jury member in style. For the festival's closing ceremony, the 'Piku' star opted for an ethereal Indian look. She showed up in a ruffled white saree by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, exuding elegance. She chose to accessorise her saree with an equally stunning pearl necklace and round stud earrings.

Speaking of her make-up, Deepika went for kohl-rimmed eyes and contoured cheeks. For the hairdo, she tied her hair in a sleek bun. Deepika dropped a string of images of her final look from the French Riviera on Instagram.

She simply captioned the same with a heart emoji.

Netizens left in awe of Deepika's beauty after seeing her pictures. "So so beautiful," a social media user commented. "You saved the best look for the last," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas in 'Project K'. She is also a part of 'Pathaan', which features Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

-ANI

