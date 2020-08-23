Sunday, August 23, 2020
     
  Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE: CBI begins questioning with Siddharth Pithani, sister prays for justice
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE: CBI begins questioning with Siddharth Pithani, sister prays for justice

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI has questioned a few key witnesses and also collected the case diary from the Mumbai Police to begin their examination. The SIT on Saturday reconstructed the sequence of events at the actor's flat in the presence of Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj.

August 23, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE: CBI and CFSL team reconstruct sequence of events, sister prays for j
Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE: CBI and CFSL team reconstruct sequence of events, sister prays for justice

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited actor Sushant Singh Rajput's house in suburban Bandra on Saturday to reconstruct the sequence of events before he was found dead on June 14. The actor's friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj were also present at the moment. A dummy body according to Sushant's height and weight was hung from the fan and was taken off by Pithani and Neeraj in the same manner as they did on the day. Forensic science experts were also part of the CBI team which wanted to reconstruct the sequence of events on June 14. Pictures from the terrace were also taken by the SIT, trying to understand all the exit and entry points of the flat in order to see if any attempt was possible for anyone to sneak out from Sushant's room.

During the re-construction, the CBI was also called on the spot by the investigating officer and police team of Bandra Police who had reached the spot after receiving the call on 14 June. He was asked what kind of atmosphere was there inside the flat and in Sushant's room when he reached the spot after receiving the call, who was present there, what conditions were there and where was the dead body? Why did the police consider it a suicide at first sight? Answers to this were also recorded by the Mumbai Police team during the on-spot re-construction.

Meanwhile, CBI has questioned a few key witnesses and also collected the case diary from the Mumbai Police to begin their examination. The collected documents included Sushant's five diaries laptop, three mobile phones, recorded statements of the people related to the actor, the clothes he was wearing that day, the cloth with which he allegedly hung himself, etc. CBI has also examined Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik's statements and summoned the late actor's flatmate Siddharth as well as domestic staff Dipesh for questioning. 

The family has been praying for justice and on Saturday held a prayer meet where they chanted Gayatri Mantra. Sharing details, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, share details about the #GayatriMantraForSSR and wrote, "#GayatriMantra4SSR  Gayatri Mantra helps in purification. Let’s all pray that the negativity is destroyed and God bestows us with the courage to fight for the right! #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSSR #FaithInCBI #GlobalPrayers4SSR"

  • Aug 23, 2020 7:53 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    On 13th June, all lights of Sushant Singh Rajput's house were switched off, except of the kitchen, at around 10.30-10.45pm. There was no party at his residence that night: Neighbour of Sushant Singh Rajput in Mumbai.

  • Aug 23, 2020 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Sidharth Pithani, Sandeep must be arrested: MLA Neeraj Bablu

    BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, the cousin of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Saturday said that the deceased actor's friends Sidharth Pithani and Sandeep should definitely be arrested and interrogated by the CBI. "CBI investigation is going in the right direction. We are hopeful that the guilty will be caught. Sidharth Pithani should be definitely arrested. When we went for the last rites of Sushant, we saw that there was no sadness apparent on Pithani's face. I am suspicious of his activities. He used to be a colleague of Sushant," Bablu said.

  • Aug 23, 2020 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Sushant's housekeeper Neeraj's statement as per India Today revealed what happened on June 8. He said, "On June 8, Keshav cooked dinner for everyone. We were preparing to serve dinner to sir and Rhea mam when suddenly Rhea mam called and told me to pack her bag. Rhea mam looked very angry then and she told me to pack her clothes kept in a cupboard. She said that she would collect her clothes, which were in another cupboard, later. And she left, without having dinner, with her brother Showik Chakraborty. That time, Sushant sir was seated in the room all the time. The same day, after Rhea mam left, Sushant sir’s sister Meetu Singh came home."

     

  • Aug 23, 2020 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Shweta shares photo of Sushant with Lord Ganesha

    On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020, the late actor's sister shared an old photo of him with Lord Ganesha on Instagram and captioned, "वक्रतुंड महाकाय सूर्यकोटिसमप्रभ। निर्विघ्नं कुरु मे देव सर्वकार्येषु सर्वदा ॥ #warriors4ssr #justiceforsushanthsinghrajput #godiswithus."

  • Aug 23, 2020 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Shweta Singh Kirti reveals people from 101 countries joined in the global prayer for actor

    Shwe tweeted, "So so very touched by this event. Feeling so elevated and positivity is surrounding all of us. Thanks to everyone who helped organize it and to the extended family who joined and made this a divine experience. #JusticeForSushant #GodIsWithUs."

    Further she wrote, "People from more than 101 countries joined in. Didn’t  matter it was Muslim,Hindu or Christian,they were all chanting Gayatri mantra for our Beloved Sushant.Folded handsRed heartFolded hands Hope God always keeps us united 4 ths fight for truth and justice #GayatriMantra4SSR #JusticeForSushant #GodIsWithUs."

