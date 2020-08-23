Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE: CBI begins questioning with Siddharth Pithani, sister prays for justice

Image Source : INDIA TV Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE: CBI and CFSL team reconstruct sequence of events, sister prays for justice

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited actor Sushant Singh Rajput's house in suburban Bandra on Saturday to reconstruct the sequence of events before he was found dead on June 14. The actor's friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj were also present at the moment. A dummy body according to Sushant's height and weight was hung from the fan and was taken off by Pithani and Neeraj in the same manner as they did on the day. Forensic science experts were also part of the CBI team which wanted to reconstruct the sequence of events on June 14. Pictures from the terrace were also taken by the SIT, trying to understand all the exit and entry points of the flat in order to see if any attempt was possible for anyone to sneak out from Sushant's room.

During the re-construction, the CBI was also called on the spot by the investigating officer and police team of Bandra Police who had reached the spot after receiving the call on 14 June. He was asked what kind of atmosphere was there inside the flat and in Sushant's room when he reached the spot after receiving the call, who was present there, what conditions were there and where was the dead body? Why did the police consider it a suicide at first sight? Answers to this were also recorded by the Mumbai Police team during the on-spot re-construction.

Meanwhile, CBI has questioned a few key witnesses and also collected the case diary from the Mumbai Police to begin their examination. The collected documents included Sushant's five diaries laptop, three mobile phones, recorded statements of the people related to the actor, the clothes he was wearing that day, the cloth with which he allegedly hung himself, etc. CBI has also examined Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik's statements and summoned the late actor's flatmate Siddharth as well as domestic staff Dipesh for questioning.

The family has been praying for justice and on Saturday held a prayer meet where they chanted Gayatri Mantra. Sharing details, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, share details about the #GayatriMantraForSSR and wrote, "#GayatriMantra4SSR Gayatri Mantra helps in purification. Let’s all pray that the negativity is destroyed and God bestows us with the courage to fight for the right! #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSSR #FaithInCBI #GlobalPrayers4SSR"

Feel free to register: https://t.co/oyidsd0Fwt#GayatriMantra4SSR Gayatri Mantra helps in purification. Let’s all pray that the negativity is destroyed and God bestows us with the courage to fight for the right! #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSSR #FaithInCBI #GlobalPrayers4SSR pic.twitter.com/Imq9NDq29N — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 21, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

