Sunny Kaushal is now 'acha devar' to 'parjai ji' Katrina Kaif, shares picture enjoying VicKat's Haldi

It's been two days since the much-awaited celebrity wedding of the year 'Katrina Kaif weds Vicky Kaushal' has happened, but fans can't still get over the dreamy pictures from their wedding festivities. Recently, Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny shared a picture on his Instagram handle that sees him hooting with joy as his 'parjai ji' (sister-in-law) Katrina Kaif arrives for the Haldi ceremony. In the picture, Katrina could be seen clad in an ivory coloured dress with heavy embroidery.

Katrina's sisters were seen holding a pink dupatta over her head that is a tradition in a Punjabi wedding. Sharing the picture that captures Sunny dancing his heart out at the ceremony, he wrote, "Ache devar ka kartavya nibhate huye... " (Performing the duty of a good brother-in-law...)

Katrina and Vicky shared the first official pictures from their Haldi ceremony on their respective Instagram handle, on Saturday morning, with the caption, "Shukr. Sabr. Khushi."

The duo got married in an intimate wedding ceremony held at Six Senses, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on December 9. Katrina wore a bridal lehenga crafted by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her special day, Vicky is said to have worn a beige sherwani after his 'sehrabandi'. A day after the official pictures from the wedding ceremony were out, Sunny Kaushal penned a note for his 'parjai ji' Katrina Kaif and welcomed her into the Kaushal family.

"Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji. Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09. (There is now one more space in my heart. Welcome to the family sister-in-law)," Sunny wrote as the caption.

The couple also made it official that they would soon host a reception in Mumbai for those who were not invited to the very private marriage ceremony at Sawai Madhopur.

