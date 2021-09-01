Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY DEOL, BOBBY DEOL Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol share adorable pics with their mother on her birthday

Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol celebrated their mother Prakash Kaur's birthday by sharing adorable pictures with her. Both the siblings took to their respective social media accounts to extend their heartfelt greetings to her. "Happy Birthday Mama. #mama," Sunny posted on Instagram. In the picture Sunny can be seen hugging her dearly.

Alongside the note, Sunny posted an adorable picture of him hugging his mom. Bobby, too, treated his fans with a loved-up image of him posing with his mother and captioned it with, "Happy Birthday MAA love you."

Other celebrities including Bipasha Basu, Huma S Qureshi, Sharad Kelker, Seema Khan and Chunky Panday among others also poured in sweet wishes for Prakash Kaur. Bipasha commented, "Happy Birthday to Aunty." Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Happy birthday, aunty." Deanne Panday said, "Awwwwww happy birthday to mommy."

For the unversed, veteran star Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1953 when he was yet to make his Bollywood debut. Apart from Sunny and Bobby, Dharmendra also has two daughters Vijeta and Ajeita with his first wife.

On the work front, Sunny Deol will feature in R. Balki's thriller. The film will also feature Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles. On getting Sunny Deol to join the ensemble, Balki couldn't hide his excitement and said, "I am ecstatic to be working with Sunny, an actor whose booming screen presence conveys so much. Am glad he is back and hoping this new adventure will add a new dimension to his glorious filmography." The film is expected to be released in early 2022.

Also read: Shanaya Kapoor faces backlash for not being natural in latest video, netizens call her 'second Ananya Panday'

On the other hand, Bobby Deol has several projects in the line-up, which include Penthouse and Love Hostel. He will also co-star with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. He will also feature in the second instalment of the 2007 film Apne with his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol. The film will also star Sunny's son Karan Deol.