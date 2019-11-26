Soni Razdan wants to imbibe a few qualities of daughter Alia Bhatt, calls her ‘emotionally intelligent’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Soni Razdan wants to imbibe this work ethic from daughter Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actress Soni Razdan has impressed the viewers yet again with her performance in the play When The Crows Visit in London. The actress’ daughter Alia Bhatt was also all praise for the talented actress when she saw the play and shared a heartfelt post for her. Not just Alia but the audience also applauded Soni’s performance and gave her a big thumbs up. Recently, the actress got talking about her play as well as the industry and called her daughter Alia an inspiration.

While talking to BBC Asian Network, Soni Razdan was asked about the work ethic she would like to imbibe from Alia Bhatt and she said that she would love to have her dedication towards her work. The actress revealed that although she herself is very focused and hard-working but to see the same qualities in her daughter is very heart-warming. Soni also credited Alia for her choice of films and said that the Highway actress knows what she wants to do and is ‘emotionally intelligent’.

"It's high time that they came to the real guys." - @Soni_Razdan speaks about age-appropriate casting in Bollywood and her experience of acting on stage in London. She also tells @iharoonrashid what qualities she'd like to imbibe from her daughter @aliaa08. pic.twitter.com/2tRZQ6Ov7o — BBC Asian Network (@bbcasiannetwork) November 25, 2019

Further, Soni Razdan was quizzed about the amount and variety of work there is in the industry for elder actress. To this she replied that there is a lot of work for actors but mostly on digital platforms. She revealed that casting directors have told her that they want to cast a younger actress even for a role of an 80-year-old. Soni said, “Its high time they stopped doing that”.

Such a lovely play! Hilarious and impactful.. A rare combination! So so glad I made the effort to come out there and see it! All performances were top notch and special mention for my beautiful mother who was just too good! ☀️☀️☀️ https://t.co/CJYJiskEX1 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) November 11, 2019

Soni Razdan has been making quite a noise in the industry with her small yet powerful roles in low-budget films. She was recently seen in Yours Truly, No Fathers in Kashmir, Noblemen along with web series like The Verdict - State vs Nanavati. The actress herself claimed that she is getting a lot of work these days and the roles that are being written today are very powerful.

Soni Razdan in her play When The Crow Visit

